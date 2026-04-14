MCG plans ₹700 crore revamp of Gurugram waste collection system

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has prepared a fresh proposal to revamp its waste collection and transportation system, officials said, adding that it will be sent to the headquarters for the final Request for Proposal (RFP) by end of this week. Rollout targeted in four months; move follows repeated tender delays and resident complaints of missed pickups and dumping (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The proposal, worth ₹700 crore, includes increasing the number of garbage-lifting vehicles by nearly 10 crore for door-to-door waste collection and revising contractor payment structures, officials added.

The move comes amid multiple complaints from residents over irregular waste collection, overflowing dumping points and deteriorating sanitation conditions. The new Request for Proposal (RFP) outlines a comprehensive plan to streamline garbage collection across the city.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG, said a key feature is the change in the contractor payment model. “Earlier, payments were linked largely to operational components, such as fuel and machinery. Under the new proposal, emphasis will be placed on labour costs, with wages being calculated based on minimum wage norms. This shift is expected to improve accountability and ensure better service delivery,” he said.

Officials said four months have been give to complete the tendering process and rollout the project.

Companies bidding for the project will now be required to show experience in waste collection and transportation in urban areas over the years, officials added.

The move follows repeated delays and changes in the tendering process. MCG officials said earlier tenders had to be revised multiple times due to technical issues and poor response from bidders, forcing the civic body to continue with interim arrangements.

Meanwhile, residents, particularly in newer sectors, raised issues of uncollected garbage, stray animals around dumping points and foul odour. Many alleged that garbage collection vehicles often skip routes, leading to accumulation of waste in open spaces.

MCG officials acknowledged the gaps and said the new system is aimed at addressing these persistent issues. “The revised proposal has been prepared as per the latest requirements, and approval has been sought from the headquarters. Once cleared, a fresh tendering process will be initiated,” Yadav said.