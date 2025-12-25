MCG seals four properties in Zone-1 over 89 lakh property tax dues

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday sealed four properties in Zone-1 after finding long-pending dues amounting to over ₹89 lakh in a crackdown on property tax defaulters, officials said. Municipal officials said dues ranged between ₹ 16 lakh and ₹ 35 lakh per property, with enforcement led by the Zone-1 tax team on Tuesday. (HT Archive)

The sealing drive was carried out by the corporation’s Zone-1 team under the supervision of tax inspector Pankaj Saluja. The sealed properties are located in Pace City 2 in Sector 37, Udyog Vihar Phase-3, and Sector 35. According to MCG officials, the outstanding property tax dues on the four properties stood at ₹35.29 lakh, ₹16.78 lakh, ₹16.73 lakh, and ₹20.85 lakh, respectively.

Civic officials said repeated notices had been issued to the property owners, directing them to clear their pending tax liabilities within the stipulated time. However, when the dues remained unpaid despite multiple reminders, the corporation proceeded with sealing action under municipal provisions. Three notices were issued over a period of one month before the sealing action was carried out.

“Property tax is one of the primary sources of revenue for the municipal corporation, and non-payment directly impacts the delivery of essential civic services,” an official involved in the drive said, adding that the sealing exercise was aimed at both recovering dues and deterring persistent defaulters.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said strict enforcement would continue across the city. “Property tax funds are used to improve sanitation, roads, water supply, street lighting and other basic infrastructure. Those who fail to pay taxes on time are depriving the city of critical resources,” he said.

Dahiya warned that similar action would be taken against defaulters in other zones as well. “The corporation will intensify scrutiny of pending property tax cases in the coming days, and sealing drives will be expanded to other zones wherever necessary,” he said.

Appealing to property owners, the commissioner urged citizens to voluntarily clear their dues to avoid penal action. “Timely payment of property tax helps ensure better civic amenities for everyone. Defaulters who come forward to deposit their dues can avoid coercive measures, but continued negligence will invite strict action as per the law,” he added.

Officials said the corporation has stepped up monitoring of property tax records and will continue enforcement drives until significant recovery is achieved, reiterating that compliance from residents is essential to sustain urban services and planned infrastructure improvements across Gurugram.