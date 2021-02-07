IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / MCG to be audited over irregularities in contract works over last two years
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to be audited over irregularities in contract works over last two years

A special audit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has been sanctioned by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) minister, Anil Vij, to check for irregularities in the agency’s operations, officials said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST

A special audit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has been sanctioned by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) minister, Anil Vij, to check for irregularities in the agency’s operations, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that Vij was apprised of the irregularities on Thursday, when he turned up without warning to the MCG’s House meeting, in which agendas approved last year were being discussed. Vij, who is also the state health minister, was in the city on Thursday for the start of the second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Following conversations with the councillors — who apprised him about several instances wherein the MCG officials had paid total project cost to contractors but failed to ensure the start of work on the ground or where work was in initial stages — Vij announced that an audit of the municipal body would be carried out.

“The ULB minister was present at the review meeting for a short duration. He lent his support to the concept of reviewing House meeting agendas and later, also announced that a special audit would be carried out for both the MCG and the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) by the auditor general,” said Madhu Azad, mayor, MCG.

A special audit is one which only looks into the specific, selective workings of a public body and does not provide comprehensive coverage. For instance, in the special audit ordered by Vij, only irregularities in sanctioning funds to contractors would be looked into, rather than all civic dealings.

There were several major cases last year wherein the MCG’s engineering wing officials had flouted norms and paid money to the contractors. As per MCG councillors, they brought the matter to Vij’s notice which prompted him to announce for a special audit.

“There have been several cases in the MCG last year where irregularities were highlighted on part of MCG officials, who seemed to have colluded with contractors and paid them the entire project cost or a significant sum even though work on-ground was yet to start or still at an early stage. We had a brief discussion with the ULB minister on this, where he informed us about this audit,” said a councillor, who had attended the meeting held at the PWD rest house.

In December last year, the charge of an MCG executive engineer (XEN) was withdrawn over alleged irregularities. In November 2020, the MCG had floated tenders to fix potholes and re-carpet roads in Ward 34, at an estimated cost of around 47.50 lakh. The XEN had allegedly paid the entire project cost even though work had not started on the ground.

In September last year, a contractor was paid 50 lakh, nearly a quarter of the total project cost of 2 crore, for laying pavement tiles in Ward 25. However, after it emerged that only 10% of work had been executed on the ground, an investigation was initiated into the matter.

In February 2020, a local politician had alerted the MCG that 1.67 crore — the total project cost for building a two-kilometre road in Ward 1 — had been paid to a contractor even before construction had started. It resulted in a vigilance probe.

In December 2019, the MCG’s engineering wing had paid 35 lakh to a contractor for constructing a 1.7-kilometre track between Khushboo Chowk and Bristol Chowk along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road despite work having been done on only 600 metres, totalling to 11 lakh. The contractor was later blacklisted by the MCG.

In July last year, Vij had made a similar announcement and an order for a special audit of both MCG and MCF was also issued by the Haryana government. However, officials privy to the matter said that the special audit could not be conducted due to government officials being caught up with the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite repeated attempts, the commissioner of MCG could not be contacted for comment on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP to carry out large-scale drive against encroachments

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Taking a cue from the department of town and country planning(DTCP), which has carried out large-scale demolition drives against illegal colonies in recent times, officials of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said that it will also start a similar concerted drive against illegal encroachments on its own land as well as against violations carried out by plot owners
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

35-yr-old executive of five-star hotel robbed in car on pretext of lift

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A 35-year-old executive of a five-star hotel was assaulted and robbed of his belongings at knifepoint by robbers in a car who offered him a lift last Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 15,000 turn up for mahapanchayat at Sunehra

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Highlighting the need for communal harmony and amity among farmers agitating against the farm laws, farmer leaders from different states on Sunday addressed a crowd of over 15,000 people during a “mahapanchyat” at Sunehra, near the Haryana-Rajasthan border
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to be audited over irregularities in contract works over last two years

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A special audit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has been sanctioned by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) minister, Anil Vij, to check for irregularities in the agency’s operations, officials said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Laptop, documents stolen from executive’s car; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Unidentified persons broke into the car of a 30-year-old executive on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk and fled with a laptop, documents and credit and debit cards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Constable arrested in connection with 57-lakh graft case

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested one more constable of Gurugram Police in connection with 57-lakh graft case and the illegal detention of a Delhi-based call centre owner
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality improves due to high wind speeds

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate category’ for the second consecutive day on Saturday, recording 170 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Apex court issues notice to HSVP on transfer of institutional plot

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) for not passing a speaking order with regards to changes in policy related to transfer of institutional plots alloted by the authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 72% vaccination turnout reported on Saturday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Over 72
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

‘Chakka Jam’ observed in the city by protesters

By Abhishek Behl & Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The Samyukt Kissan Morcha on Saturday held a symbolic protest at Krishna Chowk in Palam Vihar against the three farm laws as part of the ongoing nationwide farmers’ agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Police cautions residents on frauds relating to vaccination drive

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The Haryana Police has advised city residents to remain cautious of fraudsters and criminals, who may try to dupe them on the pretext of registering for Covid 19 vaccine in view of the mass inoculation drive being carried out by the health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG0 said they discussed how consumers who visited citizen services centres to get errors in bills rectified should be facilitated.(HT Photo)
Officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG0 said they discussed how consumers who visited citizen services centres to get errors in bills rectified should be facilitated.(HT Photo)
gurugram news

Interview with Munish Sharma, commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Manesar

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:37 AM IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday night transferred 24 bureaucrats across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Shopkeepers told to remove encroachments in DLF Phase-1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:15 PM IST
An enforcement team from the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Saturday conducted an inspection of a shopping mall in DLF Phase-1, after a number of complaints were lodged by residents regarding illegal encroacments in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to inspect affordable housing constructions as complaints pile up

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to conduct an inspection of affordable housing projects where the pace of construction is not meeting the timelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP tells estate office 1 to clear pending files

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday directed that certain applications pending with the estate office 1 be processed at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP