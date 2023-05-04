CCTV cameras to identify waste dumping spots in Gurugram

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday visited 35 secondary garbage dumping points to identify spots to install CCTV cameras. Officials said the transportation of waste will be monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (I-CCC) at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in Sector 44.

Officials said CCTV cameras will be installed after tenders are floated this month and the system will be linked with the I-CCC within three months.

Officials said that for better monitoring of waste segregation and waste management services in the city, which are being undertaken by MCG, smart technology-based solutions are being explored to track the day-to-day operations.

PC Meena, MCG commissioner, said that CCTV surveillance will help create a robust data collection system and ensure that challans are being mapped correctly at both the secondary garbage collection and final disposal sites.

“The initiative was taken after many complaints were received regarding dumping of mixed waste at these 35 secondary points and on roads instead of designated spots,” he said.

Meena said with the help of CCTV cameras they will identify the suspects and it will help them keep the area clean. “After the picture of the violator is captured, we will send the image to police to take action against the suspect. If any private vendor is found to be involved in it, we will impose a fine on them too,” he said.

MCG officials face a challenge in transporting waste from these secondary points to Bandhwari as many private vendors are still collecting mixed waste while MCG’s teams are engaged in segregating waste.

Last month, GMDA carried out a survey of the 35 garbage collection points along with the Bandhwari collection site.

Meena said that based on the survey, they have mapped 14 locations with existing optical fibre connectivity, while the remaining locations and Bandhwari will get connected to the I-CCC as well.

MCG sanitation officials have been directed to visit the spots everyday to keep a check on the garbage dumping and to ensure that all the vehicles transporting waste to Bandhwari do not take shortcuts.

MCG has already started a crackdown on unauthorised vehicles carrying mixed waste from secondary points to Bandhwari landfill. Over 50 such vehicles have been impounded by municipal teams over the last one month, said civic officials.

The vehicles were identified by teams based on complaints received from garbage collectors. The civic body said it has issued stringent directions to its solid waste management concessionaire to segregate waste before transporting it to Bandhwari and also instructed checking teams to ensure that no vehicle transports mixed waste from the secondary waste collection points to Bandhwari.

