MCG to launch two-day citywide cleanliness drive on Environment Day

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will launch a two-day cleanliness drive across the city on June 4 and 5 to mark World Environment Day, focusing on eliminating garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), improving sanitation and increasing public participation in waste management, officials said on Wednesday. Authorities will document waste sites, upload before-and-after photos and track clean-up efforts through a dedicated portal. (HT Archive)

Civic officials said the campaign will involve sanitation teams, resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations and ward committees. Senior officials have been directed to oversee implementation and monitor progress.

One ward in each of the corporation’s four zones has been selected for focused intervention --- Ward 10 in Zone 1, Ward 32 in Zone 2, Ward 4 in Zone 3 and Ward 22 in Zone 4, officials said, adding that activities in these wards would be closely monitored and reviewed.

Ahead of the drive, the civic body has begun identifying and geo-tagging GVPs across the city. Details of the type and size of waste at the site will be documented. Before-and-after photographs of clean-up operations will also be uploaded on the portal for monitoring.

The MCG has also prepared ward-wise deployment plans for sanitation workers, vehicles and mechanised equipment. Dedicated teams will oversee execution, supervision and reporting during the campaign, said officials.

The MCG also plans to conduct awareness drives on waste segregation, composting and the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle (3R). Schools, social organisations and citizen groups are expected to participate.

“Daily progress reports would be submitted for review. The campaign will also be publicised through social media platforms,” said Satbir Rohilla, MCG spokesperson.

The drive comes days after a World Bank team visited Gurugram to review the city’s sanitation, solid waste management, and pollution-control infrastructure under the Haryana Clean Air Project.