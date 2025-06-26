MCG sets up grievance redressal cell to fast-track resolutions

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has set up a dedicated grievance redressal cell (GRC), effective immediately, in a bid to boost public service efficiency and accountability. The new unit will serve as a centralised system for monitoring and resolving complaints received through various central and state government platforms. The new unit will serve as a centralised system for monitoring and resolving complaints . (HT Archive)

Chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, the GRC comprises four members: Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner and member secretary; Vishal, joint commissioner-II; Dr Siddharth S Khandelwal, district town planner; and Dr Anita Phalswal, an expert with the MCG. The committee has been directed to address grievances on a daily basis and submit weekly reports to the commissioner.

“The committee is mandated to address and resolve grievances on a daily basis, submitting a detailed weekly report to the Commissioner,” Dahiya said, adding that any laxity in dealing with complaints would be taken seriously.

The cell will handle grievances lodged through a wide range of platforms, including CM Window, PM Window, Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAM), Jan Samvaad, Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT), Sameer Portal, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) integrated command and control centre (ICCC), Auto Appeal System (AAS), Swachh City/Swachhta App, Swachh Haryana App (GRS), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and Samadhan Shivir.

MCG officials said the GRC will help reduce complaint response time, eliminate coordination gaps between departments, and provide timely updates to citizens. “The idea is not only to respond but to ensure that public faith in civic functioning improves substantially,” an official said.

The cell is also expected to help track recurring complaints across wards and enable long-term fixes, especially related to sanitation, encroachments, water supply, and civic infrastructure.