MCM clears 51 proposals, passes ₹678 crore budget for civic works in Manesar

The general house meeting of the Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) on Monday approved 51 of 54 agenda items, clearing proposals focused on infrastructure and civic amenities. The civic body also resolved to send a proposal to Haryana government seeking regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the municipal area. (HT Archive)

Chaired by mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur Yadav, the meeting approved development of basic infrastructure in all villages, including pucca roads, sewer lines and water pipelines. The corporation will build entry gates at all villages and community centres where land is available. Beautification of village ponds (johads) and chaupals was approved, along with installing RCC benches and speed breakers. Micro sewage treatment plants (micro-STPs) will be set up on available municipal land to improve wastewater management.

The House resolved to send a proposal to the Haryana government seeking regularisation of unauthorised colonies. Other approvals include e-libraries in villages, SC chaupals or Ambedkar Bhawans, shopping complexes, beautifying cremation grounds, building offices for councillors, and installing Tricolour-themed lighting. Hitendra Sharma, joint commissioner of MCM, said the corporation plans to build community centres in all wards and villages where land is available. “These centres will also house physical libraries, and our team will coordinate with ward councillors to identify suitable locations,” he said.

To strengthen sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the house approved purchasing two earthmoving machines, 34 tractors, four jetting machines, 20 water tankers, two super-sucker machines, three road sweeping machines, four dumper trucks, 200 garbage bins, six bush-cutting machines and two “bucket sewage cleaning” machines.

A budget of ₹678 crore has been unanimously approved, with ₹480 crore allocated for development works and ₹86 crore earmarked for sanitation and waste management within the municipal limits.

The house decided that contractor extensions should not be granted without consulting the mayor and the concerned councillor. “Development works across wards should be carried out in consultation with councillors so that local needs are addressed effectively,” mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur Yadav said.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Singh directed officials to ensure government buildings are formally taken over by the corporation and to inspect STPs in residential societies, taking strict action against illegal wastewater discharge. The two proposals deferred to the next meeting include a report on illegal colonies in Manesar and a proposal to rename a local intersection.