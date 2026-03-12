MCM to recarpet 68km of roads in Manesar at ₹93 crore

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has planned to recarpet and revamp 36 roads covering 68.3km under its jurisdiction at an estimated cost of ₹93 crore, officials said, adding that the work is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Civic body plans recarpeting, pavements and green belt work across key village links as tenders are issued for remaining stretches. (HT)

Officials said the project will include recarpeting roads, repairing and constructing footpaths and pavements, and maintaining green belts along these stretches. The green belt maintenance component will cover around 10km of roads. The roads slated for recarpeting include Wazirpur Road on Gurugram-Pataudi Road, Gurugram to Pataudi Road via Dhani Shagram; Manesar Road to Kasan Puran Bhagat Mandir; Gurugram-Pataudi Road to Bamroli; Gurugram-Pataudi Road to Meoka; Kherki Daula to Sihi, Sikanderpur, and Badha; Gurugram-Pataudi Road to Garhi Harsaru; and Garhi Harsaru to Tuglakpur, among others.

MCM officials said 19 project estimates were approved this week, while the remaining had been cleared earlier. One final estimate is still pending approval from the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC).

Hitendra Sharma, joint commissioner at MCM, said the work has already begun. “It takes time to get approvals and finalise estimates with the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC). As the remaining estimates are cleared, work will continue, and all 68.3km of roads are expected to be recarpeted by the end of this year,” he said, adding that around 1.17km of road stretch have been revamped so far.

“A few tenders have already been floated for the project, and work on some stretches has begun,” officials said.

Officials said the plantation will be carried out along around 12km of roads under the corporation and another 8km under HSIIDC. A senior official said MCM is coordinating with GMDA and other agencies to ensure a comprehensive road network upgrade. Residents welcomed the move but raised concerns over poor road conditions.

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pareen Lakshmi in Sector 99A, said, “The roads connecting the city to nearby villages are in poor condition, with potholes and uneven stretches making daily travel difficult. Commuting has become unsafe, especially during the monsoon, and it not only slows down traffic but also damages vehicles. Road infrastructure is a basic need for the residents of the city, and the authorities have always been ignorant.”