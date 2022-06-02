Monsoon prep: GMDA conducts mock drill at Ambience Mall, Cyber Hub underpasses

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday conducted a mock drill at the Ambience Mall and Cyber Hub U-turn underpasses to check the functioning of the de-watering pumps and generators installed there ahead of the monsoon season, official said, adding they found the systems functional.

A senior GMDA official said the authority will assign an official to each of the underpasses under its jurisdiction to ensure timely action in case of excessive rain or water logging.

The authority on Monday had said it would conduct mock drills in all underpasses on Golf Course Road and National Highway 48 to ensure it was prepared for the monsoon. To be sure, underpasses in the city are prone to heavy water logging in case of excessive rain and, for the last couple of years, authorities have been taking measures to prevent this from happening. Traffic is thrown completely out of gear in case an underpass is closed due to flooding.

According to officials, the mock drill started around 11.30am at the Sirhaul underpass near the Ambience Mall. The underground sump was filled with water with the help of fire tenders and it was observed that the automatic pump become functional as soon as the sensor was activated. The water was also easily transferred from the sump to another tank, said a senior GMDA official who oversaw the drill.

The team also filled part of a U-turn underpass at Cyber Hub with water to check the functioning of the de-watering pumps. “The systems were functional but we have decided to assign an official to each of the underpasses in the city so that in case of excessive or sudden rain, suitable action can be taken,” said the GMDA official.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, Infrastructure 2 division, said, “We will also ensure that drains and channels alongside the underpasses are cleared regularly to ensure the water flows smoothly.”

He added that the GMDA will be coordinating with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the developer DLF and the fire department for the mock drills.

According to the authority’s schedule, the mock drill at Shankar Chowk on June 2, at MG Road underpass on June 3, Signature Tower underpass on June 4, Rajiv Chowk underpass on June 5, Hero Honda Chowk underpass on June 6 and Medanta underpass on June 7.

The mock drills on Golf Course Road of Sikanderpur underpass will be held on June 2, DLF Phase 1 underpass on June 3 and Genpact underpass on June 4.

