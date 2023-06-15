Murder suspect escapes from Faridabad hospital

A 30-year-old inmate, lodged at Neemka jail in Faridabad for murder and extortion, allegedly escaped from a hospital on Tuesday morning after giving police a slip, said police.

Five policemen deployed at the hospital have been suspended, officers said. (Representational image)

Police said the suspect had recently undergone hip surgery.

The incident, caught on CCTV cameras at the hospital, took place around 6am at BK Hospital where the suspect told the policemen deployed at the ward that he was going to relieve himself, but fled from the hospital.

In a 25-second clip of the CCTV footage, the suspect, identified as Naveesh alias Nahar Singh, can be seen hurriedly walking out of a lift using a walker. He is then seen walking towards the exit gate.

Singh was lodged in Neemka jail following an FIR in 2020 against him at Tigaon police station under sections 302 (murder) and 386 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that four constables deployed at the hospital — Mukesh Kumar, Devendra, Omprakash Singh and Jashnpreet Singh — were suspended for their negligence. Moreover, guard in-charge ESI Pramod also faced action and departmental inquiry has been initiated, police said.

ACP Yadav said that there were six cases registered against the suspect in Faridabad for murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, snatching, assault, and illegal possession of arms. “We have formed teams and are conducting raids to arrest the suspect,” he said.

Police said the ACP will submit a report after departmental inquiry.

A fresh FIR was registered against the suspect on Tuesday, officials said, adding that police will probe the role of the five policemen who were on duty at the hospital.

Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said that the suspect was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of acute pain in his hip joint, “He was operated and was undergoing treatment at BK hospital. He was in the prisoner ward when he fled from the hospital,” he said.

Singh said they have recovered CCTV footage and teams are checking other locations to know if anyone else was also involved in the planning.

