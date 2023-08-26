5 teams on lines of RAF to deal with flare-ups in Gurugram: New CP

The city’s new commissioner of police Vikas Arora, who took charge on Friday, announced that five special teams will be constituted on the lines of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to tackle emergent situations similar to the recent communal violence in the city that was triggered by a flare-up in neighbouring Nuh district. Newly appointed Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Arora, who was earlier serving as Faridabad police commissioner, is the 11th police commissioner of Gurugram.

Maintaining that there is no space for hate speech in society, the new police chief warned that people attempting to disrupt peace will be dealt with sternly.

Arora said all cases related to Nuh violence are being investigated and no culprit will be allowed to go scot-free. “Every zone will have a special team that will assemble within half an hour of a law and order situation. They will be trained along the lines of RAF personnel and special training will be given to them for crowd control. They will work as a cohesive force. For training these personnel, a centre will be set up at the police lines. They will also be provided with equipment for crowd control. We will form the company within a week and it will be ready within a month,” Arora said.

Arora said Gurugram is heart of the state as well as the country. Gurugram has been a progressive place and the situation is back to normal. He further said he will coordinate with Nuh police regarding the procession planned by right-wing Hindutva outfits on August 28 in Nuh despite the district administration denying permission citing security concerns.

Measures to tackle cyber frauds

Arora said special training will be imparted for police personnel to tackle cyber frauds and for better traffic management. Special courses will be created for them with the support of the private companies and each investigating officer will have a certification in the field, he said.

To deal with cyber crimes, better coordination with Nuh and Bharatpur police will be established.

“More than 20,000 complaints are received every year and our teams are effectively handling these cases but we need to upgrade our training methods and tools to tackle cyber fraud. We will involve the corporates based in Gurugram. The investigating officers will undergo courses to upgrade their skills to tackle technical cases. The quality of investigation will become better,” said Arora.

To deal with the traffic mess on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, the police chief said they will coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, especially at the entry/exit points on the expressway. Action will also be initiated against wrong-side driving and drink driving, he said.

“Traffic congestion is mostly reported on stretches with potholes. Highways are also affected, and we have decided to form a joint committee with district administration , civic agencies and police to ensure that problems are timely resolved,” he said.

“Wrong side driving is the main cause for accidents in the city and we will start campaigns against this, as well as drink driving. We will write to the agencies concerned to check road engineering issues and we will give them a time period to rectify the issue beyond which they will be liable for criminal action,” Arora said.

Women safety

The areas frequented by women after office hours will be identified and made well lit. “We will deploy 100 women police personnel in plainclothes with a backup team to keep a check on miscreants. If we receive any complaint against any man troubling any woman, strict action will be taken,” Arora said.

