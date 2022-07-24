New plan chalked out to decongest Hero Honda Chowk
The district administration and the Gurugram traffic police have prepared a joint traffic plan to decongest and check for traffic violations, such as wrong-side driving, at Hero Honda Chowk (HCC), which is one of the busiest and important junctions in the city falling on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.
To decongest the junction, the traffic police is planning to set up spring bollards along the service lanes of the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of the highway just below the HHC flyover. “The spring bollards will be set up in such a manner that it will create a dedicated U-turn. Currently, commuters wanting to head straight towards Narsinghpur or turn right towards Sector 37 occupy the right-most lanes of the carriageway, blocking access to the U-turn. The crisscrossing of traffic leads to heavy congestion at the junction,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram.
Officials from the traffic police said accidents occur at the junction at least thrice a week due to wrong side driving and around 20-30 challans are issued on a weekly basis for traffic violations at the junction.
Tomar said to check rampant wrong-side driving at the junction, eight high-quality CCTV cameras will also be set up at different points of HHC to check for offences round-the-clock from the traffic tower in Sushant Lok 1 and the GMDA’s Integrate Command and Control Centre (ICCC).
“CCTV cameras have helped us keep a check on traffic violations across the city. Last month alone, 20,000 e-challans were issued for traffic violations. In the second phase, the GMDA will install eight CCTV cameras around the junction, through which traffic violations, such as wrong-side driving, can be constantly monitored,” said Tomar.
According to officials of the district administration, employees of a private automobile company leaving their office around the same time is one of the key reasons for congestion at the chowk, especially during peak evening traffic hours. Officials said they will approach the automobile company next week asking them to relieve their employees from their duties in phases.
“We will be approaching the officials of the automobile company next week. Our main objective is to find a solution for decongesting HCC, keeping in mind the feasibility of the company and their employees,” said Ankita Choudhary, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).
The district administration has been working towards finding a solution to decongest HCC and check for traffic violations since March this year. In March, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav formed a committee consisting of the Gurugram traffic police, district administration, and Raahigri Foundation to improve the traffic situation at the junction.
The Raahgiri Foundation is an organization supporting sustainable transport. “We are working towards finding the best possible solutions for improving traffic congestion and checking violations at HHC. It has been an ongoing process and accordingly, action will be taken based on the recommendations we have received. All changes will be first introduced on a trial basis before making any permanent changes,” said Yadav.
RRTS work restricted in Ghaziabad, Meerut till Kanwar Yatra gets over
Major civil construction work for the Regional Rapid Transit System project has been halted on Delhi-Meerut Road, between Ghaziabad and Meerut. The 82-kilometre long RRTS project spans Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and is being developed at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. The project comprises a 12-km underground section, while the rest of is elevated on pillars, being constructed on the median of Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad and Meerut.
Woman given admission, not guided through process: Safdarjung inquiry
New Delhi: A woman who gave birth on a pavement outside Safdarjung Hospital was offered admission by the doctors on duty but h22-year-old Poonam Singh, who delivered a baby girl on a pavement outside the hospital on July 19'sfamily was not properly guided through the procedure, an inquiry into the incident has found, according to doctors privy to the report. A video of the incident started doing the rounds on social media, which prompted the Union health ministry to set up a fact-finding committee.
Two members of interstate chain-snatching gang arrested from Delhi
Two members of an alleged interstate gold chain snatching gang have been arrested from Delhi. The perpetrators are said to have been active in Gurugram since September last year, and are allegedly involved in more than two dozen snatching incidents, police said on Saturday. Mohan (24) and Anit (27) were apprehended on July 16 and July 18 respectively and were taken on police remand till Saturday.
MCD initiates work on theme park to mark 75 years of independence, facility to be ready by next Republic day
New Delhi: Work on the theme park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg showcasing waste to art, the foundation stone of which was laid by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday, will be completed before next year's Republic Day. Municipal authorities should create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and create adequate parking space for the visitors, Saxena said on Saturday.
Man, two more arrested for plotting to murder his brother’s killer
A man, along with two of Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar's associates, were arrested for allegedly planning to murder his brother's killer and two car traders in Gurugram, police said on Saturday. Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar, Mandeep aka Mannu, and Bhakti Lamba were apprehended near a government college in Sector 9A on Friday night. Three country-made breechloader pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Rohit's younger brother Sumit Kumar (31) intervened with his friends and rescued Rohit.
