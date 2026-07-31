NHAI removes damaged metal sheet from highway at Narsinghpur

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday removed a damaged metal sheet from the main carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway at Narsinghpur. The sheet had been installed after the road caved in earlier this month, NHAI officials said.

They added that the sheet, installed on the Delhi to Jaipur side of the highway by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), had developed cracks and could pose risk to motorists.

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They added that the sheet, installed on the Delhi to Jaipur side of the highway by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), had developed cracks and could pose risk to motorists.

“The damaged metal sheet has been removed. The concretised section underneath it has already strengthened. The road will be repaired by Thursday evening using bitumen to ensure the road surface is smooth and safe for motorists,” said Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI.

On July 7, a portion of the carriageway near Narsinghpur had caved in around 4.30pm following which two lanes of the road from Delhi to Jaipur side were closed for traffic.

GMDA officials repaired the damaged stretch using concrete and installed a metal sheet on July 8 to ensure proper distribution of load as heavy trucks and vehicles pass through this road.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior GMDA official said that while the 8 mm sheet has been removed from the spot, it will be kept at a nearby location so immediate action can be taken if the incident recurs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior GMDA official said that while the 8 mm sheet has been removed from the spot, it will be kept at a nearby location so immediate action can be taken if the incident recurs. {{/usCountry}}

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“The work of laying the pipeline under the highway has been completed and has proven successful, as storm water at Narsinghpur has been diverted to the newly constructed drain downstream. As a precaution, a steel sheet will be kept nearby to meet any emergency,” he said.