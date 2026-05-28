The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the rescue of a trafficked 23-year-old tribal woman from Jharkhand’s Sahebganj who was allegedly forced to work as a house-help without salary for two years at a businessman’s residence in Gurugram’s Sector 40, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

NHRC seeks report on trafficking of Jharkhand woman rescued in Gurugram

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The commission issued notices to the Gurugram police commissioner, Haryana labour commissioner, and the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Jharkhand’s Sahebganj, seeking an action taken report within two weeks following an inquiry into the incident.

The victim approached the commission, following which a detailed hearing was conducted on Tuesday. The NHRC also recorded the statements of the victim and Virendra Kumar Singh, director of Delhi-based non-government organisation Mission Mukti Foundation, which was involved in the rescue operation carried out from the Sector 40 residence on May 22.

In her submission before the commission, the woman sought intervention for recovery of her pending wages, return of personal belongings she could not take while being rescued, and strict legal action against the employers who allegedly forced her to work for two years without allowing her to leave the house or contact her family despite repeated requests.

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{{^usCountry}} She also sought action against at least three suspects who allegedly trafficked her from Sahebganj to Delhi in 2021, when she was a minor, on the pretext that she would be able to return home within six months after earning money by working in apartments and bungalows. However, she alleged that she was subsequently forced to continue working at multiple locations, including in Gurugram, without being paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also sought action against at least three suspects who allegedly trafficked her from Sahebganj to Delhi in 2021, when she was a minor, on the pretext that she would be able to return home within six months after earning money by working in apartments and bungalows. However, she alleged that she was subsequently forced to continue working at multiple locations, including in Gurugram, without being paid. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim has claimed at least ₹1.92 lakh in unpaid wages, alleging that the Gurugram family transferred ₹8,000 every month to an agent or suspected trafficker in the name of her salary, but she never received a single penny despite allegedly being made to work round the clock as a househelp, according to her complaint.

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Meanwhile, Singh alleged before the commission that officials from Gurugram, who were part of the joint rescue team constituted on NHRC’s directions, did not help the victim secure her rightful dues and instead pressured her to accept ₹20,000 from the employer. He further submitted that despite requests for a medical examination of the victim and registration of an FIR, no action was taken, and she was sent back with her family after the rescue.

The commission observed that the allegations prima facie indicated a violation of the victim’s human rights while directing the Gurugram police commissioner, the labour commissioner, and concerned officials in Jharkhand to conduct an inquiry and submit an action- taken report.

According to the complaint, the woman had managed to clandestinely contact her brother in Sahebganj two months ago using a phone, after which her family learnt of her whereabouts and approached Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi last week seeking help for her rescue.

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No FIR has been registered so far either in Gurugram or Jharkhand despite the victim’s allegations of trafficking, illegal confinement and non-payment of wages.

Following NHRC’s intervention, a six-member joint team comprising members of the NGO, a Jharkhand government official, Gurugram police’s anti-human trafficking cell, district administration and labour department officials rescued the woman from the Sector-40 residence where she had allegedly been forced to work for two years.

Gurugram police officials said they will conduct an inquiry into the matter as per the NHRC’s directions and submit an action taken report incorporating all findings.Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said police extended all the lawful necessary help on immediate basis to rescue the victim and reunite with her family soon after directions were received from NHRC on May 22. “Detailed report will be submitted as per commission’s order. Any further direction of the commission will also be followed,” he added.