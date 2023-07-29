Nine-year-old boy flogged by tuition teacher’s son in Gurugram

Gurugram: A nine-year-old boy was flogged by the son of his tuition teacher when he allegedly failed to complete a task, Gurugram police said on Friday.

Investigators said the victim, a Class 4 student at a private school in the city, lives in Sector 5. They said that the victim’s mother had alleged that her son was flogged by the teacher’s 19-year-old son even after the stick broke.

Police said the boy joined the tuition classes run by the suspect’s mother on July 15. They said the matter came to light on Wednesday night, when the boy returned home at about 7.30pm with bruises on his arms and back.

Investigators said the boy confided to her mother that the son of his tuition teacher assaulted him for several minutes after he failed to memorise an assignment.

A senior police officer said in the course of investigation, it came to light that the woman who took the tuition classes at her residence, used to get busy in household chores after giving assignments to the students. “The teacher’s son used to monitor the students and would often punish them for failing to complete an assignment,” he said.

“The child was so traumatised that he initially refused to share his plight,” the officer added.

The victim’s mother alleged that his son returned home by 6pm from his tuition classes but on Wednesday, he came home at about 7.30pm.

“After seeing my child’s condition, I alerted the police control room and an emergency response vehicle arrived soon. However, my son was in so much fear that he outrightly denied that the teacher’s son had assaulted him,” the victim’s mother said.

“My son was continuously remaining silent after returning home since he joined the new tuition classes. I initially thought the teacher was strict but later came to know that her son assaulted my son on a regular basis,” the woman said.

The victim’s mother said that the teacher initially begged for forgiveness, citing her reputation but later told her that children do not take their studies seriously if they are not punished.

On the mother’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the teacher’s son under Section 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 5 police station on Thursday, said police.

