No laxity in complaint handling, MCG chief tells officials

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Tuesdaydirected officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of public complaints received through grievance redressal camps and the Mhari Sadak portal, warning of strict action against negligence.

Commissioner stressed accountability and transparency in service delivery, saying negligence at any level will invite disciplinary action as MCG seeks to improve citizen services. (HT Archive)

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During a review meeting at the MCG office on Monday, Dahiya stressed that merely closing complaints was not sufficient and that solutions must be effective, durable and prevent recurrence. He instructed officials to submit timely reports and maintain strict quality standards in grievance disposal.

“Complaint resolution should not be treated as a routine formality. Every grievance must be resolved in a manner that ensures it does not resurface,” Dahiya said.

The directions come as the MCG looks to strengthen its service delivery systems and address long-standing public complaints more effectively.

The commissioner said any laxity in addressing complaints would not be tolerated and could invite disciplinary action. “If there is negligence at any level, strict action will follow. This may include suspension, issuing charge sheets and, in serious cases, termination of service,” Dahiya said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also directed officers to remain available on duty, especially during weekends, and not leave their stations without prior approval. “Civic issues can arise at any time, and it is essential that officers are accessible and responsive,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed officers to remain available on duty, especially during weekends, and not leave their stations without prior approval. “Civic issues can arise at any time, and it is essential that officers are accessible and responsive,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dahiya hailed Road Athena, an AI-based road audit project, as a “best practice” adopted by the MCG to assess and improve road infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dahiya hailed Road Athena, an AI-based road audit project, as a “best practice” adopted by the MCG to assess and improve road infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Our priority is to provide timely and effective solutions to citizens. Every department must work with full responsibility and transparency to achieve this goal,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our priority is to provide timely and effective solutions to citizens. Every department must work with full responsibility and transparency to achieve this goal,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials present at the meeting were also asked to regularly monitor pending complaints and ensure that delays are minimised. Dahiya reiterated that improving grievance redressal mechanisms is key to making Gurugram a more organised and citizen-friendly city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials present at the meeting were also asked to regularly monitor pending complaints and ensure that delays are minimised. Dahiya reiterated that improving grievance redressal mechanisms is key to making Gurugram a more organised and citizen-friendly city. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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