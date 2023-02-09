No traffic restriction on e-way as President arrives in city today

Traffic movement will not be restricted along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, or National Highway-48, for the President’s visit on Thursday, Gurugram police clarified on Wednesday after an advisory was issued by the traffic police in this regard on Tuesday.

“It has come to my notice that some advisory was issued without authorisation from senior officers. It is clarified that traffic will not be disrupted on Thursday,” Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

She added that traffic will be stopped for up to five minutes at intersections only during the passage of the President’s motorcade.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the Om Shanti retreat centre run by the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation, in Bhora Kalan village near Bilaspur Chowk, where she will inaugurate the national convention on ”Women as Foundation of a Valuable Society”.

On Tuesday, the Gurugram traffic police said the Delhi-Gurgaon carriageway of the expressway would remain closed to traffic from 9am to noon and the opposite carriageway from 2pm to 5pm for the President’s return journey.

The district administration also issued a clarification in this regard. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday said there will be no disruption of traffic. “Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow,” he said. Yadav also reviewed the cleaning and repair works of NH-48 and link road from Gurugram to Bhora Kalan, and inspected Dadi Prakashmani Auditorium complex, where the event will be held

Police teams will be deployed at major intersections on the 14.8km stretch of NH-48 and will manage traffic from 9am to 11am and from 2pm to 5pm. “We will ensure that commuters do not face any kind of inconvenience,” said Ramachandran.

