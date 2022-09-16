Now you see it, now you don’t: Repeated ‘leopard’ sightings keep Gurugram locality on edge

Despite several residents of DLF Phase 5 calling in repeated sightings of a “leopard” in the locality -- the first call was made to the wildlife department on August 7 and five more since then -- forest or wildlife officials could find no evidence of a big cat on the prowl in the upscale residential area in Gurugram.

Wildlife officials on Friday said a spot inspection by their team found no pug marks or other evidence of a big cat in DLF 5. Wildlife officials have set up two cages in the forest area adjoining DLF 5 to trap the leopard in case there is one moving about, said officials on Friday.

“The leopard has not been captured by any CCTV camera or on phone by any of the residents. However, as a precaution, our teams are deployed in the area round the clock. We have set up cages in the forest area near DLF 5,” said Rajesh Chahal, a wildlife inspector in Gurugram.

The sightings, however, cannot be dismissed out of hand, given that the region boasts of a healthy leopard population. According to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the five NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat, Rewari and Mahendragarh are home to leopards, jackals and hyenas, besides other animals. With increasing urbanisation, instances of man-animal conflict are also on the rise, highlighting the need for protecting the wildlife habitat in the Aravalli range, said environmentalists.

Chahal, who is part of the search team, said at least six different persons have reported spotting the leopard but there were no pug marks at any of the spots that they called in.

The latest in the series of calls came early Friday, he said. “Around 2.40am, a passerby alerted us that the leopard was seen near a liquor vend and it later went into the forest area behind DLF 5,” he said.

Chahal said their three-member wildlife team will camp in the forest area at night to avoid any possible man-animal conflict.

“The Aaravalli forests around DLF 5 is home to wildlife animals such as leopard, hyenas, and jungle cats. There are chances that the big cat might have retreated into the forests. We have asked the DLF officials to issue an alert cautioning residents to stay safe,” he said.

A police team is also patrolling the area and another one is on alert.

“Residents should not panic and should immediately contact the forest or wildlife department officials if they see a leopard, or inform the nearest police station, or Dial 112. The quick response teams of DLF are also patrolling at night and can do a spot check,” said Chahal.

DLF spokesperson said their teams are working closely with the authorities and extending all necessary support.

Rajendra Prasad Dangi, divisional wildlife officer, said, “There was panic in the area following which we have formed two teams to camp in the forest area on Friday. We have set up two cages in the forest area and a doctor has also been deployed with tranquillizer guns in case the leopard is spotted. May be, the leopard is unwell or in search for food. We have asked the residents not to move out alone after dark on the dimly lit stretch that leads to Faridabad road. Our teams will make rounds in a van with extra light to ensure safety of residents.”

