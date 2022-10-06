Nuh man killed for objecting to speeding vehicle

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed after being assaulted and run over by a tractor in Nuh’s Punhana on Tuesday because he allegedly objected to the vehicle speeding, police said on Wednesday. Police said they have registered a case against eight people but no arrests have been made so far.

Family members of the deceased man, identified as Mubeen Khan of Ainchwadi village in Punhana, meanwhile, alleged that the suspects were already angry with him because they blamed him for their arrest in a 2008 murder case.

According to police, the incident took place around 10am on Tuesday when Mubeen was standing outside his house. He spotted the suspects allegedly transporting illegally mined stone for construction work in the village.

“Initial probe has revealed that the suspects were constructing a house in the village and were transporting stones from hillocks. Mubeen asked them to take a different route as they were speeding. The driver got angry and called his friends who assaulted Mubeen. They then ran him over with the tractor,” Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Punhana), said.

Singh said police received information from the family about the incident, following which a team was sent to the spot. “He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The family members alleged that eight people assaulted Mubeen and pelted stones at him, injuring him in the head,” he said.

Mubeen’s body was handed over to the family members on Wednesday after an autopsy. Zakir Khan, Mubeen’s brother, alleged that the suspects had threatened to kill his brother on multiple occasions for revenge. “My brother requested them to not speed on the stretch which infuriated them. They ran him over with the tractor to make it look like an accident. There were several people who witnessed the incident,” he said.

“We all are still in shock and fear for our lives as the suspects might harm us as well,” Zakir added.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 148 (riots), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code at Punhana police station. Singh said that villagers are still illegally mining stone for domestic use despite strict warnings. “We will take strict action against the suspects involved in illegal mining,” he said.

