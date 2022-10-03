Nuh police identifies properties of 12 criminals for demolition

Gurugram: Nuh police and administration have identified properties of at least 12 criminals which are scheduled to be demolished. The demolition drive is part of an ongoing economic crackdown on drug peddlers, gangsters and other criminals across Haryana, officials informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, all station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to identify illegal structures built by drug peddlers, criminals and gangsters in their areas. They have been then asked to share the details of such structures with the district administration.

Cops said they have demolished two such properties so far. The administration served notices to the owners to clear the occupied land, failing which police and the administration demolished the structures. “The two criminals whose properties were razed down are involved in several cases,” Krishan Kumar, spokesperson, Nuh police, said.

Nuh police demolished a house built by Farooq, a native of Pinagwan, on September 29 this year. Farooq had cases of robbery, loot, dacoity, ATM thefts, and attacks on police teams registered against him since 2010. Singla said he built the house in Bajidpur village on a 750-yard plot with money earned from criminal activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police then razed down another house built by a criminal named Jaikam in Mahu village on September 30. The property was constructed illegally on panchayat land and Jaikam has been absconding since last year, police said. He is wanted for at least 12 crimes, including dacoity, robbery, loot, and ATM uprooting and theft. “He was booked for assaulting a shopkeeper and stealing from him in 2012. He was lodged in jail in 2013 for robbing a dumper. In 2021, he was again booked by the Ferozepur Jhirka police for robbing a dumper that was used in transporting illegally mined stones from one place to another,” Singla informed. As of now, another four demolitions will be conducted in the coming months, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON