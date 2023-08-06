Nuh: Police with the assistance of the three special investigation teams (SITs) that were formed on Wednesday, have scanned over 5,500 social media accounts and compiled a list of 800 people who have licenced weapons in Nuh. Cops scan social media, ask residents to refrain from sharing violent posts

Police said two dedicated teams have also been formed to check whether licenced weapons were used in the large-scale communal violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday, adding that they have also blocked over 3,500 sim cards for fuelling communal discord.

Nuh superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya said that raids were conducted at 28 locations and 56 FIRs have been registered so far. “We have arrested 145 rioters since Monday. As per police, 88 people have been injured in the violence, including 57 policemen. Our prime focus is to maintain law and order in the district and to ensure there is no aftermath of the violence. We have deployed policemen at all the possible locations and intersections to keep a check on vehicular movements,” he said.

Police said their cyber crime teams are working in three shifts to scan social media accounts and have already identified over 3,500 accounts that were active and had shared videos and posts of violence to spread communal disharmony.

SP Bijarniya said that the district police are on high alert. “Adequate police arrangements have been made near religious establishments and crowded areas of Nuh district. We have also appealed to the public to maintain peace and tranquility in the district,” he said.

Police said additional police forces have been deployed in the district to maintain law and order. Police are also continuously conducting flag marches and appealing to the public to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

SP Bijarniya said people found involved in spreading fake news and inciting religious sentiments will be taken to task. “We have given strict instructions to the public to refrain from sharing posts, photos or videos on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram that may fuel hatred among communities,” he said, adding that police are monitoring social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police have registered 29 first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday. “We have made 51 arrests and detained 67 people under preventive sections of the law, ensuring strict adherence to legal protocols,” said Kala Ramachandran, Gurugram commissioner of police.

“In light of the recent developments, Gurugram police urge residents to refrain from engaging in any form of illegal activities that could potentially lead to further disruptions in public order. We want to emphasise that engaging in such activities will result in punitive actions in accordance with the law,” Ramachandran added.

