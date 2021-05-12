Odd, even numbered shops to open on alternative days in Khandsa market

To ensure that social distancing norms are strictly enforced in Khandsa wholesale vegetable market, the authorities have decided to allow odd and even-numbered shops to open on alternative days, starting Thursday. The move comes in the wake of large crowds being witnessed in the market over the past few days.

Officials of the Agriculture Marketing Board, which manages the Khandsa market, said that entry of private vehicles is banned, while the retail sale of vegetables and fruits to individual buyers was already disallowed.

Vinay Yadav, executive officer cum secretary of the market, said that the move will ensure adequate space for social distancing. “We will ensure that despite the closure of shops, there is no shortage of fruits and vegetables in the city,” said Yadav.

Only wholesale buyers, who supply stocks to city markets, residential colonies and villages will be allowed to enter the market. As per the decision, shops with odd numbers will remain open on the odd days of the month and those with even numbers will be allowed to remain open on even-numbered days.

Khandsa vegetable market is the largest wholesale market of vegetables and fruits in the city, with around 120 large shops and over 50 small shops.

Yadav said that they have decided to restrict the number of carts in the market so that there is no overcrowding. “We have a large vacant area in the market and it will be used now. Some of the shops would be shifted there. We have also issued directions to all commission agents and shopkeepers regarding the odd-even formula,” he said.

On Wednesday, the board officials penalised 13 persons for violating Covid-19 safety rules and collected ₹26,000 in penalties. The marketing board also plans to install barriers and take police help to enforce safeguards.

