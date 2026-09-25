Offering a chance at learning and stability to migrant children

It began under a tree, with three children and a woman determined to teach them. Monika Sharma of Sugam NGO with the students at her school in South City-1, in Gurugram, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

It has been 17 years since Monika Sharma, 44, started holding classes in Gurugram’s South City-1 for children from underprivileged families, including those of migrant workers. What began as a small effort has now grown into a school from nursery to class 12 having more than 500 students.

Sharma founded Sugam NGO in 2009 in the narrow lanes of Moti Vihar in Gurugram, home to thousands of migrant workers, where children had limited access to formal schooling and educational support.

Sharma recalled that one of the biggest challenges in the initial days was the constant stream of children who never stayed long enough for the classes to make a difference to their lives.

“The faces would change every day. Some days, I would have four students, and the next day, five would come, but they would be a different bunch. Many of them left the area when their families moved for work. That’s when I realised that consistency was something that had to be instilled in these children if we wanted them to stay connected to education,” she said.

Sharma said she began visiting the settlements and speaking to parents about the importance of education.

“When I saw children wandering the streets and becoming vulnerable to harmful influences, I realised that education was the only way to help them build a better future and steer them towards the right and productive path,” she said.

Getting children to attend classes regularly was tough initially. “To encourage students to attend regularly, I started organising activities and introducing craft work. We also provided clean uniforms and worked to create a safe and welcoming space where parents, particularly those with daughters, would feel comfortable sending their children,” she said.

With support from crowdfunding and donations, Sugam moved from under the tree to a dedicated room nearby. The initiative grew as more children joined.

Today, Sugam has more than 500 students enrolled and operates from a permanent school in South City-1 with 29 classrooms and dedicated spaces for arts, music and drama. It has 34 staff members and volunteers.

Sharma said the entire programme was free. “We continue to receive donations and are also associated with more than 15 corporate partners, who fund us under their CSR initiatives,” she said.

“I want to help my students become well-rounded individuals. They should have access to quality education, opportunities and extracurricular activities just like children studying in private schools,” she said.

Several former students are now pursuing college degrees or working in call centres, Sharma said.

For Sharma, the journey is no longer just about teaching from a textbook. It is about giving children stability and opportunities that they might otherwise have missed out on. As former students move on to college, jobs and higher education, Sharma believes their journeys are a reminder that sometimes, a small effort can have the power to change a child’s future.