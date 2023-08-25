Driver booked after overspeeding Rolls Royce rams into oil tanker killing two

Three days after two people were killed and four others severely injured, police have recovered CCTV footage showing an overspeeding Rolls Royce ramming into the oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh’s Umri village, said police.

The charred remains of the Rolls-Royce (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following new evidence, the police have booked the driver of Roll Royce.

Earlier, the tanker driver was allegedly put at fault for driving on the wrong side, however, the new evidence shows that the luxury car was overspeeding, said police.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Roll Royce along with 20 other vehicles, including two escort vehicles, were seen in the CCTV footage around 11.12am on Tuesday (August 22). Later, Roll Royce changed lanes and accelerated, leading to a collision, said police.

Rattan Lal, station house officer (SHO) at Nagina police station said they are conducting an investigation and have recorded statements of the injured and eyewitnesses.

“The CCTV footage shows that the luxury car was speeding at over 200kmph, it lost control and rammed into the oil tanker from behind. A case in this regard has been registered against unidentified persons,” SHO Lal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The collision was so powerful that both vehicles caught fire, the oil tanker overturned, and the driver and passenger of the tanker burned to death as they could not escape, said police.

The deceased were identified as Rampreet Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, from Alwar in Rajasthan. The third occupant of the tanker was identified as Gautam Kumar, who is from Uttar Pradesh.

The four passengers of the car suffered severe injuries and were taken to a private hospital in Gurugram.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Nagina police station on Friday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail