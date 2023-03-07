Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in accident on Basai Road

Gurugram: A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed after a speeding SUV hit them on Basai Road on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aarik (35), a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, who was riding his motorcycle and Jagat Lal (60), who was waiting to cross the road, police added.

Parveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Rajendra Park police station said that an eyewitness informed police that the speeding SUV first hit the pedestrian and then rammed the motorcycle. “We arranged an ambulance and they were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared them dead,” he said.

Police said teams have been formed to arrest the driver of the SUV, who fled after the accident. An FIR under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the driver at Rajendra Park police station on Monday, police added.

