People of Haryana will vote for party in power at Centre: Piyush Goyal

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday addressed an event in support of the BJP’s candidate for the Gurgaon seat, Mukesh Sharma, on Thursday, and said that Sharma is a youth leader and he will work like a social worker for the people of the city. Union minister Piyush Goyal with BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma at an election meeting in Sadar Bazar Gurugram. (HT Photo)

The Haryana assembly elections will be held on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8.

“I assure the people of Gurugram that any kind of project Mukesh Sharma brings to me whether it is for industrial growth, modernisation of Sadar Bazar or improving Udyog Vihar and IMT Manesar, it will be taken up on priority,” said Goyal while addressing a gathering of the business community in Sadar Bazar.

He said that the people of Haryana in the last 50 years have always voted for the party which is in power at the Centre. He said that people in the state will overwhelmingly vote for the BJP as it is in power at the Centre and had done great work for the people during the last 10 years.

“The people in the state know that development, employment and economic growth will happen only under the BJP. I appeal to the people of Gurugram and Haryana to vote in favour of BJP and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has always delivered on his promises to the people,” he said.

The union minister also urged the BJP rebel candidate Naveen Goyal to return to the party and support the candidature of Mukesh Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, Mukesh Sharma, the BJP candidate, thanked the business community of Gurugram and Sadar Bazar for supporting the BJP. “I assure you that issues such as modernisation of Sadar Bazar, providing a modern parking facility in the area, creating modern public conveniences would be on top of my agenda. I also want you to recall the period before 2014, when business community used to face threats and this has never happened under the BJP. For safe and secure Gururgam, the people must vote for the BJP,” he said.

Kamal Yadav, district president, BJP, also urged the people to vote for Sharma as he had been working for the party and the organisation for several years. “The only candidate of BJP in Gururgam is Mukesh Sharma and we must ensure his victory,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Subash Singhla said that the people of Gurugram have decided to vote for the BJP and ensure Sharma’s victory. “We must reach out to people and ensure the voting percentage is high in polling day,” he said.