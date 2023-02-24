Permissions for building 4th floor on hold in Haryana

Haryana’s department of town and country planning on Thursday issued directions putting on hold all permissions for construction of stilt plus four-storey buildings in private licensed colonies as well as sectors developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and urban local bodies.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement in the state assembly on Wednesday. Such structures have come under criticism from residents and resident welfare associations, who say they put heavy pressure on the existing infrastructure of plotted colonies. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in the state assembly that the state government will not entertain new applications or building plan maps for stilt plus four-storey structures, and a special committee will be constituted to re-examine the issue.

Such structures have come under criticism from residents and resident welfare associations, who say they put heavy pressure on the existing infrastructure of plotted colonies.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday also sought a report on four-storey constructions from the state government after hearing a petition filed by Gurugram councillor Rama Rani Rathi, who has opposed these constructions due to shortage of infrastructure and amenities.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on January 11 had put on hold conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments, saying it could not be permitted in residential sectors because they had heritage value.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following directions from the state government, TL Satyaprakash, director general, town and country planning department, issued an order on Thursday saying, “The government has decided to keep all fresh stilt plus four-floor building plan approval of residential plots in abeyance, including the applications pending/received for approval. Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that no new stilt + 4 floor building plan shall be sanctioned till further orders.”

However, the order added that all earlier sanctioned plans for stilt plus four-storeys shall remain valid. Further, plot owners can apply for ground plus two floors and stilt-plus-three-floor building plans under existing rules.

A senior official of the department of town and country planning said, “We are putting on hold sanctions for building plans for stilt plus four floors under directions of higher authorities until further orders.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief minister said all resident welfare associations will be given a hearing by the special committee.

Yashvir Malik, state convenor, Haryana State Sectors Confederation, welcomed the move. “Construction of four floors was putting a lot of pressure on existing infrastructure such as water, sewage and electricity. Roads were getting congested. This policy should be put on hold permanently,” he said.

Gurugram-based property consultants said this decision will increase the price of plots and make it more expensive for buyers because supply will also reduce.

Rajesh K Saraf, managing director, Axiom Landbase Pvt Ltd, a consultancy firm with Axiom Landbase, a consultancy firm, said while this decision will affect the price of properties, it will also have a positive impact on the market. “The price of a plot distributed among four buyers will now be divided among three buyers. Pressure on infrastructure will be lower as construction will reduce,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON