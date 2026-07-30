Pilot held with 814g MDMA worth about 40 lakh in Gurugram

A 33-year-old commercial pilot was arrested with 814 grams of MDMA from Sector 103 in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said. The contraband is estimated to be worth ₹37-40 lakh in the international market.

Investigators are analysing call detail records to identify buyers and trace the supply chain, while raids are underway to arrest the alleged Noida supplier. (File photo)

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The suspect, originally of Kozhikode in Kerala, was staying at Landmark Society in Daulatabad, Gurugram. On the complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Rajendra Park police station.

Crime branch officials alleged that the suspect procured the MDMA from an associate in Noida for ₹5 lakh and had agreed to pay the remaining amount after selling the contraband in Gurugram.

A senior police official said the suspect initially used the synthetic psychoactive drug and later became addicted before allegedly turning to selling it for quick money. “He was working as a pilot for a private airline and flew chartered planes. However, due to his addiction, he lost his job. Afterwards, he got into drug smuggling to earn quickly,” the officer said, adding that the suspect holds a valid commercial pilot licence.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspect was arrested on specific input received by the Sector 39 crime unit. “There is a strong suspicion that he was supplying the drugs to high-profile private parties looking at the quantity, but things will become clear only after detailed interrogation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspect was arrested on specific input received by the Sector 39 crime unit. “There is a strong suspicion that he was supplying the drugs to high-profile private parties looking at the quantity, but things will become clear only after detailed interrogation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said call detail records were being analysed to identify buyers and trace the supply chain, while raids were underway to arrest the alleged supplier in Noida. The suspect will be produced before a court on Thursday with a plea for custodial remand.