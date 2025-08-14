PM to inaugurate UER II, two Dwarka E-way packages on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four out of five packages of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, comprising phases three and four of the project, on Sunday afternoon, senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said. Both the roads will be opened for traffic after the inauguration by the Prime Minister (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The inauguration ceremony will be held at Rohini, and the Prime Minister is expected to visit both projects during the event. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the package three and four of Dwarka Expressway and four packages of Urban Extension Road-II connecting Mahipalpur near IGI airport with Alipur in North Delhi, linking it with NH-44. These two roads will significantly reduce congestion in and around Delhi and NCR,” a senior NHAI official said.

According to NHAI, packages three and four of the Dwarka Expressway, measuring 10.1km, fall within Delhi and include a 5.1km-long tunnel connecting the road with IGI Airport, also easing access to Gurugram. Packages one and two, covering the Haryana section of the 29km road between Mahipalpur and Kherki Daula on NH-48, were inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

Both the roads will be opened for traffic after the inauguration by the Prime Minister, said NHAI officials. As per the highway authority, the opening of UER-II is expected to reduce the travel time from Gurugram and Delhi to Sonipat, Panipat, Punjab, J&K from Delhi border to IGI Airport considerably.

The UER-II project, originally conceptualised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as part of the Delhi Master Plan to serve as the city’s third ring road, faced years of delays due to land acquisition issues, encroachments, and other hurdles. On DDA’s request, NHAI later declared UER-II a National Highway.

The 75.71km road has been developed in five packages at a cost of ₹6,445 crore, with 54.21km in Delhi and 21.50km in Haryana. Once operational, UER-II will allow residents of Gurugram, west and south Delhi to travel towards NH-44 and reach Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir faster by bypassing congestion at Dhaula Kuan and the city’s ring roads.

A senior official working on the Dwarka Expressway said the tunnel has been cleaned and given a “fresh makeover” for the high-profile event. “It is likely that the Prime Minister will visit both the projects, first inspecting the Dwarka Expressway and then moving towards Rohini using UER-II road, which is also being inaugurated,” the official said.