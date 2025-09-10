Police arrests 19 for dumping and burning waste in open in Gurugram

At least 19 accused of dumping and burning waste in the open near Baba Brahmanand Chowk, Sector 112; Lakkar Market Sector 5; Plaza 106 Sector 106; and Rajendra Park Sector 105 were arrested between August 22 and July 9, police said on Tuesday, adding that they are taking action over the past 20 days aimed to prevent people from polluting the city. Police crackdown to stop illegal dumping came into force on August 22.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the police crackdown to stop illegal dumping came into force on August 22. “We received complaints from different parts of the district about people improperly disposing of waste, causing environmental damage and harm to the community. The complainants raised concerns about residents facing breathing issues and poor sanitation,” said Turan.

As part of the ongoing action, police have lodged 17 FIRs at various police stations under sections 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Out of 17 cases, five cases were registered against six accused who burnt garbage in public, and 12 cases were registered against 13 accused who threw garbage and dumped contaminated water,” Turan confirmed.

Earlier, HT reported on Monday that due to seasonal changes and subsequent drainage problems, vector-borne diseases were on the rise.

Dr JP Rajliwal, district surveillance officer, called for maintaining sanitation in the district, including the provision of clean drinking water and adequate sewage disposal.

“We appeal to the residents not to pollute the public places around them in any form and discourage others who still dispose of the waste in the open by reporting them to the police,” Turan said.