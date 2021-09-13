Polls to elect councillor for MCG Ward 34 to be held on October 3

Polls to elect a councillor for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) Ward 34, a post that has been vacant since May 30 following the death of the previous office-bearer, will be held on October 3, according to a release issued by the district administration on Monday.

The elections will be held on Sunday, October 3, from 8am to 4.30pm, the release stated.

Satish Yadav, the returning officer (official nominated to hold the polls) and subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of the Badshahpur assembly constituency, said that according to the notification issued by the Haryana State Election Commission, nominations can be filed from September 17 to September 22, barring September 19, on account of it being a Sunday.

The previous office-bearer, RS Rathee, an independent candidate, died of Covid-19. The ward comprises DLF Phases 1, 2, 4, and sectors 27 and 28.

A spokesperson for the district administration said, “The time for filing nominations will be from 11am to 3pm and the nomination papers can be collected from the offices of subdivisional officer (civil) in Badshahpur, Sector 57, and Wazirabad, near Rail Vihar. From 11.30am on September 24, the nominations would be scrutinised. After this, nominations can be withdrawn from 11am to 3pm on September 25. The counting of votes would take place immediately after polling.”