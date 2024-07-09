Power line under repair turned on, DHBVN field worker injured

Unidentified officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) were booked after a 24-year-old assistant lineman was critically injured when the power supply to a 11,000-volt feeder line was suddenly restored during repair works, police said on Tuesday. The feeder line where the incident happened. (HT Photo)

The injured lineman, Anand Kumar of Barwala, Hisar, had been a regular DHBVN employee since February, said police. Newly appointed field linemen remain under probation for two years and are not permitted to work directly on the transmission lines during this tenure, they added.

The incident occurred on June 14 near Jodiwala park in Basai Enclave, Part I, Sector 37, when Kumar was asked to repair a broken feeder line and connect it to a transformer. The matter came to light when an FIR was filed on Monday night, based on Kumar’s statement recorded on June 29 after an inquiry.

Kumar’s brother, Sushil Kumar, alleged that Anand suffered severe burn wounds and multiple internal injuries, including spinal damage, after falling from a height of over 11 meters. “He has lost all his soft outer organs, including his private parts, outer ear, and other soft tissues,” Sushil said.

Sushil claimed that three seniors pressured Anand to climb the poles for repairs due to a manpower shortage amid severe outages and overloading issues.

“My brother had even raised objections that he was new, but no one listened to him. They informed him that the power supply was disconnected, and he could start work. However, Anand was electrocuted as soon as he touched the wire,” Sushil alleged while talking to HT over the phone from a private hospital in Hisar where his brother is still in ICU.

“Anand was rushed to Gurugram civil hospital, but doctors immediately referred him... to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi but no proper care was available after which we got him shifted to a private hospital in Hisar on July 2,” he said.

The doctors have performed four major surgeries to treat his burn wounds and internal injuries, with at least two more surgeries pending, disclosed the victim’s brother. “At least two more surgeries are yet to be carried out,” Sushil said, adding that he wants actions against the culprits whose negligence resulted in the incident.

Station house officer of Sector 10 police station, inspector Sandeep Kumar, said a notice was served to DHBVN requesting details on the persons responsible for the negligence and power restoration that injured Anand.

“We have asked them to provide their internal inquiry report detailing what safety lapses took place and whose fault it was,” he said. Upon receiving the report, actions will be taken against the culprits accordingly, he added.

Meanwhile, a senior DHBVN official confirmed an ongoing internal inquiry and assured that the inquiry report would be shared with the police. “It will soon be clear how power supply was restored while repair work was going on and why a newly appointed lineman was asked to climb for carrying out repairs while the seniors were present at the spot,” he added.

Necessary departmental action will also be taken against those found responsible for the incident, assured the senior official, requesting anonymity. “We will soon share the inquiry report with the police,” he added.

Based on Anand’s statement, an FIR was registered against unidentified DHBVN officials under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 police station.

On June 28, a daily wager, Kiran Jatav, died after being electrocuted in a waterlogged area during heavy rainfall in DLF Phase-III. Police await a written complaint from his family to file an FIR in that case.