Power tariffs to stay the same for 2026-27

In a relief to millions of customers across the state, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has kept power tariffs unchanged for 2026-27, rejecting the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) petitions filed Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) and the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVN) seeking to cover previous losses. The order came on Wednesday after multiple public hearing held by the commission across the state starting from its Panchkula courtroom on January 9. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order came on Wednesday after multiple public hearing held by the commission across the state starting from its Panchkula courtroom on January 9. The discoms had suffered an overall revenue loss of ₹5216.23 crore in the financial year 2024-2025 followed by a surplus of ₹1605.17 crore in the current financial year, leaving them with a gap of ₹4,484.71 crore loss which they wanted to recover by increasing per unit tariff of electricity in the upcoming fiscal year.

While passing the order, commission chairman Nand Lal Sharma with members Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar, also emphasised on the restructuring and strengthening of the Haryana Power Purchase Committee (HPPC) for a more transparent and cost-effective power procurement process with aim to improve the power sector of Haryana.

This affects more than 8.3 million consumers in the state, including 6,500,000 domestic, 7,15,000 agricultural and 1,37,000 industrial consumers. The order will come into effect from April 1.

The discoms had hiked the power tariffs last year ranging between 20 paise to 40 paise for different categories of consumers. Before that, tariffs had last been raised in 2017-18.

The commission highlighted the importance of Demand Side Management (DSM) measures to balance fluctuations that currently show a difference of 3000 megawatts to 5000 megawatts between peak and minimum demand.

While maintaining a revenue-neutral ARR, HERC emphasised improvements in revenue collection, proper management of outstanding dues, optimisation of power procurement and reduction of system losses.

The commission fixed UHBVNL’s distribution loss at 9.3%, lower than the proposed 9.85%. It also directed the discoms to focus on high AT&C loss feeders instead of only circle-level monitoring, enabling targeted improvements at the micro level.

To encourage electric mobility infrastructure, HERC directed the installation of EV charging stations in Gurugram, Panchkula, Faridabad, Panipat and Karnal. UHBVNL has also been asked to make its existing charging stations operational within two months.

The commission noted that the current Time of Day (TOD) tariff system is not effective and has directed discoms to submit a revised and more comprehensive proposal. Meanwhile, consumers using prepaid smart metres will receive a 5% concession on energy and fixed charges.