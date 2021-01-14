Private hospitals serving as session sites ready for Covid-19 inoculations

Two private hospitals of the district, designated as Covid-19 vaccination sites for January 16 drive, have trained their health staff as vaccinators and data entry operators to smoothly conduct the drive. Each facility will have at least two vaccinators to administer the vaccine jab, according to the medical officers of the hospitals.

Out of the six sites — Medanta Hospital in Sector 39 and SGT Medical College in Chandu Budhera — are the only private facilities, while the remaining sessions sites are at government primary schools in Wazirabad and Daulatabad, Chauma urban primary health centre and Bhangrola primary health centre.

Medanta Hospital, which has almost 6,800 healthcare workers, will set up two vaccination counters, with each handling 50 persons. “A mock drill was conducted in the hospital on Wednesday. About 25 vaccinators from our facility have already been trained. They can be either on stand-by in case there is a vaccinator from the health department or else they would administer the vaccine,” said Dr Sushila Kataria, who looks after clinical and operational management for Medanta.

She said at least 25 data entry operators from the hospital were trained by the district administration last week. “They will be doing the verification and data entry on the Co-WIN platform. Overall, at least 10 people from our facility will be stationed on the first floor of the hospital, where the vaccination will be conducted.”

Likewise, the staff of SGT hospital will have their own data entry operators. Dr Umesh Lamba, deputy medical superintendent, SGT Hospital, said, “At least 14 people were trained last week to handle Co-WIN platform. As per the plan, there will be two vaccinators at the site, one from the government set-up and an other from our facility. It will be decided later who would do the inoculation.”

Both the hospitals have included nurses, housekeeping staff, lab technicians and doctors as vaccine beneficiaries. Kataria said, “Of the 100 people, health workers who had duty at Covid-19 wards are first on the list. Others, like housekeeping staff and doctors, are also included.”