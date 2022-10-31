Property dealer shot dead at Sector 22 in Gurugram

A 42 -year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead while he was sleeping in an under construction house in Sector 22 in the early hours of Sunday, said Gurugram police.

The family members of the deceased demanded the immediate arrest of the suspects and were not willing to send the body for a post-mortem or file a complaint in the matter.

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran visited the spot where the murder took place and assured that the suspects will be apprehended at the earliest, following which the family members let police take the body for a post-mortem. Police are also scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

A construction labourer was also sleeping at the site and had laid his bed close to the victim, said the family members of the deceased that two unidentified assailants came in a car around 1:30am and shot the property dealer.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmesh Yadav, a resident of Sector 21, said police.

Nathuram Yadav, the father of the deceased, alleged that no one was aware that his son was sleeping at the construction site. “The labourers had gone home for Chhath Puja and only one of them — Joginder Mochi —was present. He told me that he was scared to stay alone at night, following which I asked my elder son to sleep at the construction site. I had sent food for the labourer and they both slept on the ground floor after dinner,” he said.

Mochi said that he was sleeping on a bed adjacent to Dharmesh’s. He heard two gunshots and when he removed the bedsheet from his face, he saw two men running towards a car. “I ran after them but they boarded the car and fled from the spot. I could not see their faces and the car had no registration number plate. It was a Maruti Swift,” he said.

Mochi said that the suspects only shot at Dharmesh and fled from the spot. “They were familiar with the area and had parked the car at a distance,” he added.

However, the family members said they have no personal or professional enmity with anyone and have no idea why anyone would kill Dharmesh.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police (West), said that they are scanning over 50 CCTV cameras to identify the suspects. “We have recovered some crucial leads in the case and we will soon be able to identify them,” he said.

Saharan said police teams are conducting a thorough investigation and questioning the deceased’s family members and acquaintances.

A case under Section 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Palam Vihar police station.

Dr Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said that there was one deep bullet Injury in the head of the deceased. “We got X-rays done to make sure that there was only one bullet injury. He died due to internal haemorrhage,” he said.

