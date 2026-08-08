Protest erupts in Farrukhnagar after man’s murder

To protest against the murder of a 24-year-old man who was shot dead on Thursday, locals blocked the Jatauli main road in Farrukhnagar for at least five hours on Friday, police said. According to police, at least 80 to 90 people sat on the road after blocking it with tractors, disrupting traffic flow from 10am to 3pm. (HT)

According to police, at least 80 to 90 people sat on the road after blocking it with tractors, disrupting traffic flow from 10am to 3pm.

Senior police officers present at the spot said the victim’s family members and residents refused to accept the body until the suspects were arrested.

People present on the spot said the protestors left only after the police approached Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary to intervene.

“She assured all of us over the phone of definite action against the assailants and promised to meet the grieving family on Saturday as she was out of station. The protest ended by around 3pm,” said a local resident present at the protest site. Autopsy could not be conducted on Friday as family refused to take the body. Police said they expect to get it done on Saturday by pacifying the family.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the victim identified by police as Sagar was shot dead by a group of suspects who had arrived with pistols and sharp weapons near his residence.

According to police , Sagar had returned home on Thursday after his family members were assaulted by several suspects who barged into their house on Monday.

The same suspects reached near Sagar’s residence in multiple cars and shot him dead between 5pm and 5.10pm, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that at least five different teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

“A murder case was registered against at least 23 people,” Turan said.

Turan said preliminary investigations indicate that a few people had a dispute with Sagar’s brother, Shankar. Sagar must have been killed after trying to intervene between the two.