Rao Inderjit orders strict action against builders, industries violating water conservation norms

Union minister of state for planning and statistics Rao Inderjit Singh has directed strict action against residential and industrial projects flouting water conservation norms in Gurugram, warning that occupation certificates (OCs) of violators should be revoked if deficiencies are found, said officials. The directions were issued during areview meeting with officials of GMDA, MCG, and HSVP. (HT PHOTO)

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the minister expressed strong displeasure over the lack of compliance with rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment requirements. Singh said that while builders and industries show rainwater harvesting systems on paper to secure OCs, most fail to maintain them afterwards.

“Projects cannot be allowed to ignore rules when Gurugram is heading towards a dark zone in terms of groundwater. Effective inspections are necessary to ensure compliance,” he told officers, instructing them to conduct biannual inspections of housing societies, builder projects, and industrial units.

Officials admitted during the meeting that rainwater harvesting pits are often installed only for display at the time of OC approval. Singh said such negligence was unacceptable and warned that penalties must be imposed on builders and industries failing to maintain water conservation measures.

The minister also flagged complaints from residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) about untreated sewage being released illegally by several residential and industrial projects. “Sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not being set up as required, and untreated wastewater is being discharged into open drains and tanks. This must stop, and strict action should be taken against such units,” Singh said.

He stressed the need for creating artificial lakes in the city to recharge groundwater and mitigate monsoon flooding. Referring to complaints of encroachments on natural stormwater drains by private builders, Singh said such practices were blocking the natural flow of rainwater during monsoons, worsening flooding in low-lying areas. He asked officers to prepare a detailed report on constructions over natural drains and take immediate corrective measures.

Suggesting the use of modern techniques, Singh said underground pipelines could be laid to ensure natural water flow is not obstructed. “If metro rail tunnels can be built underground, pipelines for rainwater can also be installed to preserve the natural flow,” he said.

Singh directed officials to expedite inspections, clear encroachments from natural drains, and prepare a comprehensive action plan for long-term water conservation. “Only strict enforcement will make Gurugram’s water conservation dream successful,” he added.