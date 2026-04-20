Reporter’s Diary: Gurugram’s heritage risks fading from view

On April 18, World Heritage Day, a drive through Gurugram revealed a quieter, less reported reality: the city’s past is not absent, but largely unnoticed, even as efforts to revive and document heritage across Haryana gather pace.

The Tomb of Pir Turkman located at Mohalla Chaudhrian in Narnaul. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Near an administrative stretch, the Deputy Commissioner’s residence and the colonial-era John Hall stand as functional, occupied structures that blend into everyday life. They are not protected monuments or tourist sites and are often overlooked. That invisibility, rather than outright demolition, is emerging as a key threat to Gurugram’s heritage, a concern also flagged in a recent report by Raahgiri Foundation.

Over the past few weeks, while working on stories around heritage and urbanisation, I found that much of Gurugram’s history survives in fragments. Baolis lie hidden behind schools, Mughal-era gateways are absorbed into markets, and prehistoric landscapes sit at the edges of expanding sectors. These sites remain underreported, with limited official documentation, unclear ownership records, and little public visibility. This points to gaps in both conservation policy and routine civic reportage.

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{{^usCountry}} “Gurugram’s heritage is not lost; it is simply unseen. Each neglected baoli, haveli, and gateway carries memory, identity, and continuity. If we fail to document and protect them now, we erase chapters of our shared story,” said Manas Human, CEO of Nagarro, who has been closely associated with conversations around environment, walkability, life sciences and urban health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gurugram’s heritage is not lost; it is simply unseen. Each neglected baoli, haveli, and gateway carries memory, identity, and continuity. If we fail to document and protect them now, we erase chapters of our shared story,” said Manas Human, CEO of Nagarro, who has been closely associated with conversations around environment, walkability, life sciences and urban health. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the policy level, officials indicate a shift. Across Haryana, restoration efforts have gained momentum, particularly in Narnaul, where conserved monuments have been reintegrated into public life. However, similar work in Gurugram remains at a nascent stage, with no comprehensive public inventory of heritage structures, limited budget disclosures, and little clarity on timelines or implementing agencies. This underscores gaps in official communication and accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the policy level, officials indicate a shift. Across Haryana, restoration efforts have gained momentum, particularly in Narnaul, where conserved monuments have been reintegrated into public life. However, similar work in Gurugram remains at a nascent stage, with no comprehensive public inventory of heritage structures, limited budget disclosures, and little clarity on timelines or implementing agencies. This underscores gaps in official communication and accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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Much of the groundwork for this renewed focus is attributed to Kala Ramachandran, former principal secretary of Haryana Tourism. Along with her team, she pushed for restoration projects that prioritised authenticity, long-term maintenance, and public engagement over cosmetic repairs. Yet, follow-up data on the status, impact, and sustainability of these projects remains sparse.

What is more visible, though still scattered, is participation. Experts are documenting overlooked structures, and some local communities are beginning to engage with nearby heritage. However, there is no consolidated platform or state-led mechanism to scale these efforts, leaving them fragmented and inconsistently covered in mainstream reporting.

As I drove through the same roads later that evening, the city appeared unchanged, traffic, offices, and construction continuing as usual. But the experience underscored a larger gap. Gurugram’s heritage story is not just underpreserved; it is underreported.

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The question, then, is not whether the city has a past, but whether enough attention is being paid to document, protect, and integrate it into its rapidly expanding present before more of it fades from view.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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