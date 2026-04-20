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Reporter’s Diary: Gurugram’s heritage risks fading from view

Lack of inventory, policy clarity and public visibility leaves baolis, gateways and colonial-era structures overlooked despite renewed restoration efforts in Haryana

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:17 pm IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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On April 18, World Heritage Day, a drive through Gurugram revealed a quieter, less reported reality: the city’s past is not absent, but largely unnoticed, even as efforts to revive and document heritage across Haryana gather pace.

The Tomb of Pir Turkman located at Mohalla Chaudhrian in Narnaul. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Near an administrative stretch, the Deputy Commissioner’s residence and the colonial-era John Hall stand as functional, occupied structures that blend into everyday life. They are not protected monuments or tourist sites and are often overlooked. That invisibility, rather than outright demolition, is emerging as a key threat to Gurugram’s heritage, a concern also flagged in a recent report by Raahgiri Foundation.

Over the past few weeks, while working on stories around heritage and urbanisation, I found that much of Gurugram’s history survives in fragments. Baolis lie hidden behind schools, Mughal-era gateways are absorbed into markets, and prehistoric landscapes sit at the edges of expanding sectors. These sites remain underreported, with limited official documentation, unclear ownership records, and little public visibility. This points to gaps in both conservation policy and routine civic reportage.

Much of the groundwork for this renewed focus is attributed to Kala Ramachandran, former principal secretary of Haryana Tourism. Along with her team, she pushed for restoration projects that prioritised authenticity, long-term maintenance, and public engagement over cosmetic repairs. Yet, follow-up data on the status, impact, and sustainability of these projects remains sparse.

What is more visible, though still scattered, is participation. Experts are documenting overlooked structures, and some local communities are beginning to engage with nearby heritage. However, there is no consolidated platform or state-led mechanism to scale these efforts, leaving them fragmented and inconsistently covered in mainstream reporting.

As I drove through the same roads later that evening, the city appeared unchanged, traffic, offices, and construction continuing as usual. But the experience underscored a larger gap. Gurugram’s heritage story is not just underpreserved; it is underreported.

The question, then, is not whether the city has a past, but whether enough attention is being paid to document, protect, and integrate it into its rapidly expanding present before more of it fades from view.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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