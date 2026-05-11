Reporter’s Diary: Rajiv Chowk exposes civic blame game again

As a reporter in Gurugram, I have often seen civic bodies clash over issues related to city management, with coordinated action usually emerging only after intervention from higher authorities. One such episode unfolded at Rajiv Chowk last week, where I unexpectedly found officials from the National Highways Authority of India inspecting the crucial intersection linking new Gurugram’s growing sectors with administrative blocks. Authorities rushed cleanup efforts during inspection even as officials traded blame over congestion, encroachments and poor maintenance. (HT)

The atmosphere at the site was visibly tense. Officials admitted that the chief minister of Haryana had expressed dissatisfaction over the upkeep of the intersection during his April visit to Gurugram. Matters had worsened after a cave-in incident on the Sohna elevated corridor a day earlier, placing the highway authority under scrutiny. Senior officials from Delhi appeared particularly unhappy over poor plantation upkeep, encroachments on traffic islands, scattered construction and demolition waste, fading road markings, dysfunctional elevators at foot overbridges and broken signage.

As officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority arrived shortly afterwards, what followed resembled a theatrical exercise in shifting blame. While some experienced officials quietly took notes, others attempted to justify persistent lapses linked to road safety and civic amenities at one of the city’s busiest and oldest intersections connecting the old city with the national highway.

Despite Rajiv Chowk handling massive daily traffic volumes, discussions on design improvements and road widening are still ongoing. A recent survey conducted by the traffic engineering centre found that nearly 70% of vehicles at the junction use it as an exit route towards Sohna. Officials said narrow channelisation and encroachments on traffic islands frequently trigger congestion during peak hours. Uneven road geometry, coupled with inadequate guiding pathways and signage, has also created maze-like traffic conditions where wrong-side driving has become routine.

During the inspection, one official spoke about authorities working on a “war-footing” to improve the stretch, though others privately questioned the rhetoric and called instead for planned, long-term upgrades. Almost immediately after the inspection began, road sweeping machines, sprinklers and water cannon tankers started making repeated rounds at the chowk. Construction debris that had apparently remained unattended for weeks was finally collected and loaded into a trolley.

What stood out most to me, however, was not the inspection itself but the conduct of officials. Many maintained an unusually cautious distance from the MCG commissioner, a 2013-batch IAS officer. Watching the exchanges, I kept wondering why respect for seniors is so rarely reflected through timely work instead of public posturing. At times, the functioning of government offices resembles a principal scolding notorious students for skipping homework. It was a striking reminder of the deeply human side of governance.

Abhishek Bhatia is a correspondent with the Gurugram bureau, who reports on crime, traffic, and road safety.