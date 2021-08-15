Residents mark 75 years of independence with flag hoisting, cultural programmes

Residential societies organised fun activities and cultural programmes on Sunday to mark 75 years of India’s independence. Flag hoisting was followed by programmes and felicitation of staff members in most societies whereas a few restricted gatherings and events due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Children also participated in the events and learnt about the country’s heritage through paintings and plays. Many residential societies also released balloons after flag hoisting and singing the national anthem.

Residents of Vipul Greens in Sector 49 celebrated the day with cultural programmes. They felicitated domestic helps, security guards and other helpers, and motivated them to take part in a talent hunt of dancers and singers. “Children put on performances and a few stalls were set up for children and residents. High tea was served to the residents after two hours,” Amit Jindal, the president of Vipul Greens residents’ association, said.

The gated communities of Central Park Flower Valley and Central Park Resort on Sohna Road marked the day with a march past and a parade, respectively, to pay tribute to freedom fighters. Besides singing and dancing, fun activities such as tug-of-war, lemon race, kite flying, musical chairs and zig-zag race were held. Food and beverage stalls were also set up.

Residents of Fresco Apartments also celebrated the day and asked all residents to join the celebration from their balconies. Flag hoisting was done by senior citizens. “This time, due to Covid-19, we restricted the celebrations and did not allow residents to gather near the flag hosting station,” Nilesh Tandon, the president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA), said.

The RWA arranged a trampoline ride and all-terrain vehicles for residents.

Around 60 residents of DLF Phase-1 gathered at A Block for flag hoisting, following which underprivileged children from Chakkarpur village put on dance performances and took part in a drawing competition. They also received gifts and prizes.

Sangeet Mahajan, a resident of Block E, said that this is a special year due to the Olympics wins and she wanted to share the happiness with the underprivileged. “We narrated the story of India’s struggle and how our country got independence. It was an hour-long session where they even took notes and left with sweets and goodies,” she said.

In DLF Phase-2, events were restricted but the guards were felicitated and given thermostat water bottles that they could carry on duty.

Residents of Sector 22 also unfurled the national flag at the Sector 22 market. Rakesh Malik, the president of the market, said that they restricted the gathering to 15 people because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In Palam Vihar, the national flag was unfurled by residents at the Rezangla war memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Residents of Vatika India Next in Sector 82 organised painting competitions for children and distributed kites, which they said is a sign of freedom that is associated with our Independence Day.