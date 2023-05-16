Chintels homeowners ask for 120 days to vacate flats in Gurugram

After the district administration on Monday invoked Section 144 (CrPC) to get residents of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 to vacate the premises within 15 days, the residents on Tuesday called on the additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, and submitted a memorandum of their demands.

Residents of Towers E and F towers of Chintels Paradiso in Vikas Sadan in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The flat owners and occupants said the directions were “sudden”, and they wanted more time to vacate the flats.

The flat owners demanded that the authorities extend the time period for vacating the flats to 120 days instead of the present 15. Residents also demanded that the till the time the final settlement is done, the keys of the flats should not be handed over to the developer.

Hitesh Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said a meeting of all stakeholders has been called on May 18 at the Vikas Sadan to resolve the issue. “A meeting has been called and these issues will be resolved,” he said.

The meeting will be attended by assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar), superintending engineer(PWD), district town planner (enforcement), representative of Chintels India and president of Chintels RWA.

The district administration on January 29 had said while Tower D will be demolished, towers E and F are unsafe and not fit for habitation, according to a structural audit conducted by experts from IIT-Delhi.

It may recalled that six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso condominium had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, killing two women. Following the incident, the state government had ordered a district administration probe, which led to the administration seeking a structural audit of the complex and later recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, which is currently under way.

Priya Thomas, resident of Tower F, said owners who vacate their flats should be given rent till the time the flats are reconstructed and possession given to owners. “The authorities must ensure that adequate time is given to occupants to vacate flats and they should not be coerced to do so. The order (on Monday) came out of blue and was shocking. Owners should not be forced to accept a settlement by issuing such orders,” she said.

Flat owners said still, there has been no financial settlement nor was there any clarity on final payments.

Prof Lalit Kapoor, a flat owner, said invoking the Disaster Management Act and Section 144 was not the right way to address the situation and that was akin to harassing flat owners. “Adequate time should be given to owners, they should be paid rent and a final settlement should be done,” he said.

The residents of towers E and F also expressed apprehension that in case they vacate the flats, they too would suffer like owners of Tower D, who are yet to receive a final settlement.

The district administration, when asked about the matter said that the issues raised by flat owners are under consideration, and a meeting has been called on Thursday to discuss the matter, and resolve the issues.

