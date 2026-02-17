Residents oppose C&D waste sites in Gurugram sectors 103, 106 near homes, hospital

Residents along the Dwarka Expressway have objected to the proposed construction of two secondary collection points for construction and demolition (C&D) waste in sectors 103 and 106, citing concerns that the sites’ proximity to residential areas could worsen dust and pollution and affect public health. Residents allege poor management at Basai facility near Maa Shitla Devi Hospital and Sultanpur National Park raises environmental concerns over additional dumping points. (HT)

Citizen-led group Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Authority (DXP-GDA) has written to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner opposing the plan. Sunny Daultabad, a resident of Dwarka Expressway and convenor of DXP-GDA, said, “Both these sites fall within residential zones and will severely impact public health, air quality, and the overall living environment of thousands of families.”

Daultabad added that the Dwarka Expressway belt already faces high dust levels and lacks basic civic infrastructure. “Instead of developing much-needed civic infrastructure such as parks, sports facilities, green belts, community halls, or urban forests, authorities are proposing waste dumping sites in residential areas. There is not even a single properly developed public park, green area, or mini urban forest – only a growing concrete landscape and waste dumping facilities in what is projected as Gurugram’s most modern upcoming zone,” he said.

Sunil Sareen, resident of Sector 102 and co-convenor of DXP-GDA, said the proposed Sector 106 site is close to a hospital. “Constructing a C&D dumping site near healthcare facilities is highly irresponsible and poses direct risks to patients, children and elderly residents,” he said. Sareen also flagged concerns over the existing C&D collection point in Basai. “The existing large plant for processing C&D waste at Basai is already being poorly managed.” Heaps of waste are accumulating in the vicinity of the upcoming Maa Shitla Devi Hospital and near the Sultanpur National Park, raising serious environmental and ecological concerns. Despite this alarming precedent, additional dumping points are now being proposed in residential sectors,” he said.

Residential areas in both the sectors are located within a 200 to 500 metre radius of the proposed sites, locals claimed.

Officials said the city currently has one C&D secondary collection point at Basai with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day (TPD) against a generation of about 1,500 TPD. To improve handling, MCG is developing three more secondary points in Begumpur Khatola, Sector 103 and Sector 106.

In response, Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG said the sites are designated only for C&D waste and will not generate foul odour or sanitation issues. “These facilities will, in fact, streamline the collection and scientific handling of C&D waste in the city. As for concerns related to dust pollution, the corporation will ensure regular water sprinkling at the site once operations begin to effectively mitigate dust,” he said.

Sundar Sheoran, executive engineer at MCG, said the two sites in sectors 103 and 106 are being developed at an estimated cost of ₹90 lakh. “Each facility is being constructed on one acre of government land. Work on the project began in November and is expected to be completed by March this year,” he said.