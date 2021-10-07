Road rage: Two booked for damaging car after falling due to collision

A woman and her husband were booked for causing damages and criminal intimidation, after allegedly pelting stones at a car that hit the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on near Ansal Corporate Plaza in Palam Vihar on October 2, the police said.

The police on Wednesday registered a case against her under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (common intention) and 34 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Palam Vihar police station.

The complainant, Sandeep Bahuguna, a resident of Sector 9, told police that the incident took place on the evening of October 2. He said that while halting his car on the way, he hit a scooter in which two women were riding. They fell due to the collision, following which he helped one of them get up and seated her on a chair. However, the pillion rider allegedly started hitting his car with stones, breaking the windshield and the left window of the vehicle, besides damaging the bonnet.

In his complaint, he alleged that the woman’s husband also arrived at the spot and threatened him with dire consequences, following which he contacted the police helpline for assistance.

The police said a case was registered and the matter is being probed. “A case was registered after verifying the facts. Action will be taken against the suspects,” Subash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said.

A motorist on a two-wheeler was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening at the Rajiv Chowk underpass after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, the police said.

The rider, identified as Shakti Singh, was returning to his home in Sector 47 along with his brother, who was riding pillion, when the incident took place. A case registered under sections 279, 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Civil Lines police station on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.