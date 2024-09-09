Rural communities in South Haryana unite against Aravalli mining

Weeks after the Haryana government proposed to permit stone mining in the Aravalli hills, more than 200 residents from Rajawas village in south Haryana gathered at Rajawas in Mahendragarh district on Sunday to protest against this decision. Despite the downpour, people of all ages, including youth, women and elders, assembled to voice their opposition to the proposed project which includes plans for setting up three stone crushers in the region. The Aravalli hills in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“We are submitting a formal representation to the Deputy Commissioner and other authorities firmly opposing the proposed mining project in our Aravalli hills,” said Mohit Ghughu, the sarpanch of Rajawas-Rathiwas Panchayat. “In 2016, we successfully resisted a similar attempt by the government and we will do so again. Our hills are home to rare wildlife such as the Rusty Spotted Cat, Striped Hyena, Chinkara, and various eagle species. What is shocking is that despite this area coming under ‘Protected Forest,’ in June 2023, as it is an ecologically rich zone vital for both wildlife and local communities, the government is proposing mining here,” he added.

On August 14, the state government proposed to permit stone mining in the Aravallis, after which the state pollution control board sent a letter to deputy commissioner of Mahendergarh asking him to hold a public hearing over the proposal. The hearing is scheduled for later this week.

Locals said that in June 2023, the forest department officially declared the proposed mining area as a “protected forest”, and the letter issued by the department raises questions about the government’s current plans to reopen mining operations in the area. The protesters want the entire stretch of Aravalli hills and surrounding forests, which span 15 kilometres and include 25 villages, to be legally designated as a wildlife reserve.

A critical shield for Haryana

The Aravalli hills are crucial to prevent the desertification of Haryana. “The Aravalli hills act as a barrier to the expansion of the Thar Desert. They regulate the climate, absorb pollution, and recharge groundwater. Mining has already caused irreversible damage, and further destruction will turn Haryana into a desert,” said Neelam Ahluwalia, the Founding member of the “People for Aravallis” group.

The natural cracks and fissures in the Aravalli mountains allow them to recharge groundwater at an astounding rate of two million liters per hectare annually. However, extensive mining activities, both legal and illegal, have drastically reduced water retention capabilities, drying up rivers and streams that once flowed through these hills. Ahluwalia warned that if mining continues unchecked, the region will face a severe water crisis, affecting both humans and wildlife.

Impact on groundwater and health

The ecological damage from mining goes beyond the destruction of natural landscapes. “Blasting and drilling activities damage water aquifers beneath the Aravalli hills. Groundwater levels in several villages in South Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have plummeted to over 2,000 feet, directly affecting drinking water availability and agriculture,” said Kailash Meena, an environmental activist from Rajasthan.

Chemicals used in blasting penetrate deep into the soil, contaminating groundwater and causing waterborne diseases. Dust generated by stone crushers adds to the environmental hazard, leading to a rise in respiratory illnesses like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and silicosis — a fatal lung disease that has devastated rural communities in the Aravalli region. The heavy layer of dust also affects agricultural productivity, with crops coated in a fine layer of stone particles, rendering them unfit for consumption or sale.

The role of the Green Manifesto 2024

The Haryana Green Manifesto 2024, created by a coalition of rural and urban citizens, which seeks for the Aravallis, including the “Bhood” areas, to be legally designated as a “Critical Ecological Zone”, has been submitted to top leaders of all political parties ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The key demands of the manifesto include an immediate halt to all mining and stone crushing activities near human habitation and wildlife sensitive areas, the cessation of mining operations in Mahendergarh due to critically low groundwater levels, and a complete review of mining policies in the Aravalli range. It also advocates the use of alternative building materials to reduce the dependence on stone mining and protect the remaining ecosystem.

Legal and illegal mining

While the Haryana government continues to promote mining projects under the guise of economic development, villagers accuse the authorities of turning a blind eye to illegal mining activities.

“The government has failed to enforce its own environmental regulations. Illegal mining is rampant in the region, and it continues to destroy the Aravallis with impunity. We need the authorities to not only stop the new mining project but also take immediate action against illegal operations that are already causing irreversible damage,” said Ghughu.

Hope for a sustainable future

“The Aravallis are not just a local issue — they are a state and national treasure that must be preserved for future generations. We are not against development, but it cannot come at the cost of our environment and health,” Meena added.

The residents of Rajawas and the surrounding villages vow to continue their fight against mining in the Aravallis. “We will not allow our hills to be destroyed. This is a battle for our survival—our water, our air, and our land. We will take this fight to the highest levels of government until they listen to us,” said Ghughu