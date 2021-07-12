Sadar Bazar pedestrianisation on the cards again, committee to file report by July 20

A seven-member committee has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan to develop Sadar Bazar as a pedestrian-friendly and vehicle-free zone, as per an order issued on Sunday by the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). A deadline of July 20 was set for the committee to submit its report.

The committee, which comprises MCG officials, World Resources Institute (WRI) officials, Gurugram traffic police personnel and civil defence personnel, will formulate the design plan under the Streets for People Challenge, hosted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

As per the plan, a 600-metre stretch of Sadar Bazar starting from the T-point at New Railway Road, near the post office, up to the Sohna Chowk on Old Railway Road, near Jama Masjid, is to be made vehicle-free and pedestrian-friendly.

The plan for pedestrianisation of the market, however, has been opposed by shopkeepers in the past.

The MCG attempted a week-long pedestrian-friendly and vehicle-free trial on the 600-metre stretch on March 20. Within an hour of the trial starting, shopkeepers resisted the initiative citing loss of customers and difficulties in parking, following which the MCG allowed entry of vehicles.

“The key responsibility of the committee will be to develop a comprehensive plan and design for pedestrianisation of Sadar Bazar main market street, which implies making the street motorised vehicle-free and creating space for pedestrians and cyclists. Thus, the committee would aim to create a sustainable, comfortable, accessible and inclusive market street, positively impacting the user footfall and triggering a transformation in the area,” an excerpt from the order issued by Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, MCG commissioner, issued on Sunday, stated.

Part of the redesigning process also includes streetscaping, managing parking spaces, formulating enforcement strategies, managing vending zones and public amenities, among other such measures, said MCG officials.

“All the aspects that can contribute to a holistic development of the area will fall under the purview of the committee,” Ahuja’s order stated.

In the order, Ahuja also directed the committee to consult public representatives and local shopkeepers. It can also use the services of design experts who are experienced in street designs.

Bablu Gupta, the president of Sadar Bazar Traders’ Association, said, “There is a massive communication gap between the MCG, traders and shopkeepers. The MCG tells us one thing and does another thing on the ground, which has been the root cause of all the issues in the past. Pedestrian-friendly markets have been a success in Delhi as the local municipal corporation and shopkeepers both had clarity regarding the type of redesign.”