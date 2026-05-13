Chandigarh, Haryana and Rajasthan chief ministers took part in a meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday to discuss common issues related to water resources in the neighbouring states.

Saini seeks expedition of Kishau dam project in meeting with CR Patil, Bhajanlal Sharma

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Senior officials from both states also participated in the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Haryana government, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised the need to expedite the Kishau Dam project and called for the signing of an agreement between the neighbouring states at the earliest regarding the project.

On this, Patil directed his secretary to soon organise a meeting involving officials from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan regarding the Kishau Dam project, the statement said.

He instructed that decisions related to water sharing and electricity generation from the dam should be finalised promptly. Thereafter, a meeting of the chief ministers should be convened to complete the formalities related to the MoU.

Saini said the dam project is highly important as it will provide a substantial quantity of water for all the states. Patil directed officials of his department to initiate action this matter on priority.

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{{^usCountry}} Kishau dam is located on the Tons River, a tributary of the Yamuna river flowing through Dehradun and Sirmaur districts on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishau dam is located on the Tons River, a tributary of the Yamuna river flowing through Dehradun and Sirmaur districts on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, Saini also discussed the issue of bringing water from the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh to Haryana's Faridabad and Palwal districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, Saini also discussed the issue of bringing water from the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh to Haryana's Faridabad and Palwal districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He requested Patil's intervention to expedite implementation of the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He requested Patil's intervention to expedite implementation of the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The meeting also included discussions on the ₹2,000 crore project related to supplying water from the Munak canal to Gurugram and Nuh districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also included discussions on the ₹2,000 crore project related to supplying water from the Munak canal to Gurugram and Nuh districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Discussions were also held on issues related to Rajasthan concerning the Regional Rapid Transit System project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions were also held on issues related to Rajasthan concerning the Regional Rapid Transit System project. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue of "waterlogging in Najafgarh" was also discussed, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue of "waterlogging in Najafgarh" was also discussed, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From Haryana's side, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary of Irrigation and Water Resources Department Anurag Agarwal, and other senior officials were present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From Haryana's side, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary of Irrigation and Water Resources Department Anurag Agarwal, and other senior officials were present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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