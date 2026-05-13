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Saini seeks expedition of Kishau dam project in meeting with CR Patil, Bhajanlal Sharma

Saini seeks expedition of Kishau dam project in meeting with CR Patil, Bhajanlal Sharma

Published on: May 13, 2026 09:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Haryana and Rajasthan chief ministers took part in a meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday to discuss common issues related to water resources in the neighbouring states.

Saini seeks expedition of Kishau dam project in meeting with CR Patil, Bhajanlal Sharma

Senior officials from both states also participated in the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Haryana government, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised the need to expedite the Kishau Dam project and called for the signing of an agreement between the neighbouring states at the earliest regarding the project.

On this, Patil directed his secretary to soon organise a meeting involving officials from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan regarding the Kishau Dam project, the statement said.

He instructed that decisions related to water sharing and electricity generation from the dam should be finalised promptly. Thereafter, a meeting of the chief ministers should be convened to complete the formalities related to the MoU.

Saini said the dam project is highly important as it will provide a substantial quantity of water for all the states. Patil directed officials of his department to initiate action this matter on priority.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
water resources haryana rajasthan chandigarh
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