Nuh violence: Empty classrooms, some students still panicked as schools reopen after 11 days

Schools and other educational institutions in Nuh reopened on Friday, 11 days after a communal clash in the district forced the administration to shut school until the situation normalised. Services of the Haryana State Transport buses were also fully restored on Friday, said officials.

Most institutions saw low turnout on Friday as parents are still wary of sending their children to school. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Internet connectivity in the district, suspended in the wake of the violence, will resume only on August 15.

Dhirender Khadgata, deputy commissioner of Nuh, issued an order on Thursday stating that in view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11.

Similarly, services of Haryana State Transport buses are also being fully restored from August 11.

“Looking at the present situation we have decided to relax the curfew starting Friday. ATMs in the municipal corporation area of Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pinangwan and Nagina will remain open between 7am and 3pm,” he said.

He said curfew will be lifted from 7am to 6pm only on Saturday.

Kusum Malik, Nuh foundational literacy and numeracy coordinator, said there are 934 primary schools and high schools in the district and eight colleges, including a private institution.

“Most of the schools had a low turnout on Friday as families are still wary of sending their children to school in the present scenario. We are spreading awareness and sending officials to all villages. We met students on Friday and counselled them, as some of them are still a panicked. The primary wing of most schools was almost empty so we met some families and motivated them to send children from Monday,” she said.

Malik said schools are preparing for Independence Day celebrations and those who are participating in various programmes had come for their practice sessions.

Paramjit Chahal, Nuh district education officer, said schools have reopened but the student attendance was hardly 20% at most schools. “We had visited villages and met families and convinced them to send their wards to school so that their midterm syllabus could be completed before half yearly exams. Those who have board exams have already suffered a lot and we do not want them to miss their classes anymore. We are organising extra and special classes for students to complete the syllabus,” he said.

Mehboob Hussain, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka, said he dropped both of his daughters, students of class 10 and 12, before time at their school. “I waited outside the school till classes got over. I was afraid of sending them but my wife pressed me to do so. Teachers assured us that they would be responsible for the safety of all students. Enough police personnel were also deployed on the stretch and near school to ensure their safety,” he said.

Fatima Sheikh, a resident of Nagina, said that she did not send her four children to school as the situation is still critical. “The curfew is lifted for a limited period, I cannot risk their lives by sending them to school under the present circumstances. Let the situation get back to normal in the district , and we will start sending them. Studies are not more important than their lives,” she said.

The one hardship that people in Nuh continue to face is the internet shutdown. People say they are finding it hard to pay in cash for transportation and grocery shopping.

