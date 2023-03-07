Scuffle breaks out between guests and bouncers at Ggm nightclub, 3 hurt

Gurugram: A scuffle broke out between guests and bouncers at a nightclub located in a mall on MG Road on Sunday early morning, police said. Five friends were exiting the nightclub after paying the bill when the incident took place, police added.

Gurugram, India-March 06, 2023: The Big Shot club located at 2nd floor in city center mall at MG road, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 06 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankhar story)

The victims alleged that the bouncers misbehaved and assaulted them because they were having a conversation with the staff of the nightclub.

At least three persons were severely injured and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment, police said, adding that they have sustained several fractures.

According to investigators, the scuffle broke out at around 6am minutes after the victims paid the bill and were about to leave the nightclub premises, when the bouncers started assaulting them.

Officials of ‘The Big Shot’ nightclub said they had stopped the five men from talking to their women staff members because they were trying to get friendly with them and that led to the scuffle.

Pankaj Sachdeva, a resident of Dwarka in the national capital, who went to the nightclub with his friends, alleged that one of the bouncers had a pistol and threatened to shoot at them. “We had reached the club around 4.30am and we were dancing when the bouncers told us to clear the bill and leave the nightclub,” he said.

Sachdeva said he owns a club in Sector 29 and this was not the first time he had visited another club in Gurugram. “The bouncers assaulted us for talking to the women staff. We know them as they used to work in our club earlier. We do not even have any business rivalry as we operate from different areas,” he said.

“They kicked, punched and hit us with baseball bats, iron rods and sticks. We pleaded to leave us alone but to no avail. More than 25 people have attacked us, they have snatched out mobile phones and robbed ₹2.5 lakh from us,” said Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Sector 69.

“We ran towards the ground floor but the bouncers caught hold of us and we were assaulted. The entire incident has been captured in CCTV cameras,” said another victim.

Police said they received a call from the private hospital where the victims were being treated after which a team from Sector 29 police station was sent there.

A case under Sections 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 29 police station, police added.

Pawan Malik, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station said they have recorded statements of the victims and are conducting raids to arrest the bouncers. “We have identified one of the suspects and a case has been registered against him. We have recovered the CCTV footage and will identify all the suspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saksham Bhasin, one of the suspects who has been named in the FIR, said that it was a minor issue. “The nightclub owner said that the guests were trying to misbehave with the women staff. They were abusing them and that is why the bouncers asked them to leave. The guests were the ones to start the scuffle,” he said.

Devender Kumar, the owner of the nightclub, said the guests first misbehaved with the women staff. “These men had visited the nightclub before also and had tried to misbehave with our women staff,” he said.