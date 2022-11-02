Search operation launched after leopard spotted in Manesar

The forest and wildlife department launched a search and rescue operation after residents claimed to have spotted a leopard on Monday night in village Kasan in Manesar, about 22 kilometres from Gurugram, officials said Tuesday.

The wildlife department also set up a cage in Maruti’s automobile manufacturing plant in Manesar on Tuesday after receiving repeated distress calls from locals. On October 5, 2017, a leopard was rescued from the same Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar , which is one of the biggest manufacturing plants of the automobile firm. The production plant, spread across 600 acres, manufactures an average of 5,000 petrol and diesel engines per day.

A senior official of Maruti Suzuki confirmed that the wildlife department set up the cage. “There has been no impact on the production or operations. A cage has been set up so that if there is a leopard in the area, it can be trapped,” he said, requesting anonymity.

A senior wildlife official said this is the third time that a leopard has been sighted in the village in the past 20 days. Wildlife department has been patrolling the forest area to ascertain whether there is any shortage of water or food in those forests that is forcing the big cat to move towards human habitats.

“A leopard was also spotted in the Maruti plant on October 20 and 25, following which we have set up a cage on their premises,” he said.

The leopard was spotted allegedly near the fields after which officials from the Manesar police station reached the spot and the forest and wildlife department was also alerted. The wildlife officials said a leopard has been spotted several times in the area, and this time, they also found pug marks at different spots.

Rajendra Prasad Dangi, divisional wildlife officer, said they have seen pug marks in at least six spots in the outer area of village, bordering the forest, on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. ““A search operation was carried out but the leopard could not be found. The forest department team and police have also joined the search, which continued till about 6am Tuesday. Another search operation will be carried out on Tuesday night,” he said.

Dangi said they have set up traps to capture the animal. “We will set up around four to five cages and traps in the outskirts of the village,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said that they have cautioned the villagers to stay alert.

Suresh Panghal, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said they are aiding the wildlife department in the search operation. A leopard or any wild predator can pose a threat to villagers and livestock, so we cautioned villagers not to wander about by themselves and to only move in groups.

In the past also, leopards have been spotted in human settlements of Manesar, which is surrounded by natural forests, said officials.

Sunil Kumar, an event organiser of Kasan village, said the village is surrounded by forested area on three sides. “There have been several instances of leopard entering our village. We avoid venturing out after dark and we report to forest officials whenever anyone spots a big cat,” he said.

Sunil Sharma, a stationary shop owner of Kasan village, said villagers stopped venturing out early morning and late evening after the news of a leopard sighting spread in the village. “Panic has gripped the area, villagers are not sending children to play outside. Many of them have spotted the animal,” he said.

The big cat has been spotted twice on Monday in the village, said villagers.

In September this year, wildlife department launched a search operation after residents reported leopard sightings in DLF Phase 5 area. However, no leopard was found in the area. The sightings, however, could not be dismissed out of hand, given that the region boasts of a healthy leopard population.

