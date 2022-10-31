Another leopard suspected to have killed child in Aarey captured

Mumbai: The forest department on Sunday captured a second male leopard near Dairy Unit No 15 at Aarey Milk Colony at 6am. The big cat is believed to have killed a 16-month-old toddler, Itika Lot, in the early hours of Monday. The leopard will be kept under observation at a rescue centre in the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

“We are investigating whether it is the same leopard behind the incident and based on this further decision will be taken about the leopard’s release. Our camera trapping exercise will continue along with day and night patrolling. There are some 30 camera traps installed around Unit No 15,” said G Malikarjuna, park director, SGNP. However, the officials did not confirm whether the leopard captured on Sunday is the sibling of C-55, another suspected young male trapped last Tuesday.

Aarey Colony’s Dairy Unit No. 15, where the Lot family lives, borders the recently notified forest area of Aarey, now under the administrative control of the SGNP. The child was picked up by a leopard a stone’s throw from her doorstep at 5:45am on Monday. Her mother, Bharati, had left the front door open as she went out to light a diya in a temple located a few feet away from their home to commemorate the first day of Diwali, when Itika followed her out.

Following the incident, the forest department officials immediately took steps to identify the problem animal, especially after two incidents of leopards mock charging at people were reported late Monday evening. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar on Saturday handed over a compensation cheque of ₹10 lakh to the Lot family, while another ₹10 lakh will be received by the family at a later date.