Home / Cities / Others / Another leopard suspected to have killed child in Aarey captured

Another leopard suspected to have killed child in Aarey captured

others
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The forest department has captured a second male leopard at Aarey Milk Colony on Sunday. The big cat is believed to have killed a 16-month-old toddler in the early hours of Monday. The leopard will be kept under observation at a rescue centre in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Another leopard suspected to have killed child in Aarey captured
Another leopard suspected to have killed child in Aarey captured
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The forest department on Sunday captured a second male leopard near Dairy Unit No 15 at Aarey Milk Colony at 6am. The big cat is believed to have killed a 16-month-old toddler, Itika Lot, in the early hours of Monday. The leopard will be kept under observation at a rescue centre in the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

“We are investigating whether it is the same leopard behind the incident and based on this further decision will be taken about the leopard’s release. Our camera trapping exercise will continue along with day and night patrolling. There are some 30 camera traps installed around Unit No 15,” said G Malikarjuna, park director, SGNP. However, the officials did not confirm whether the leopard captured on Sunday is the sibling of C-55, another suspected young male trapped last Tuesday.

Aarey Colony’s Dairy Unit No. 15, where the Lot family lives, borders the recently notified forest area of Aarey, now under the administrative control of the SGNP. The child was picked up by a leopard a stone’s throw from her doorstep at 5:45am on Monday. Her mother, Bharati, had left the front door open as she went out to light a diya in a temple located a few feet away from their home to commemorate the first day of Diwali, when Itika followed her out.

Following the incident, the forest department officials immediately took steps to identify the problem animal, especially after two incidents of leopards mock charging at people were reported late Monday evening. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar on Saturday handed over a compensation cheque of 10 lakh to the Lot family, while another 10 lakh will be received by the family at a later date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out